AIIMS Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) admit cards released on official website - Details

Summary Candidates appearing in the exam can download their admit cards from aiimsexams.ac.in The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode from February 26 to February 28

The admit card for the AIIMS Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on its official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their admit cards from aiimsexams.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode from February 26 to February 28.

The examination will consist of 100 multiple choice questions with a total of 400 marks. There will be negative marking for every wrong answer. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The examination will be held for a duration of 90 minutes and the question paper will be divided into five sections.

To qualify the exam, candidates belonging to General and EWS categories will have to secure 40 percent marks, while OBC candidates are required to achieve 35 percent marks. SC/ST and PwBD candidates are required to obtain 30 percent marks.

How to download AIIMS CRE Admit card 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment section available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without proper admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.