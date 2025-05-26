AIIMS Announces INI CET July 2025 Exam Result at aiimsexams.ac.in- Direct Link to Check Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the INI CET July session results at the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in According to the schedule, courses for the July session will start on July 1, 2025 and the last date for admission is August 31

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI CET July 2025 exam results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the INI CET July session results at the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the schedule, courses for the July session will start on July 1, 2025 and the last date for admission is August 31. Online seat allocation, including the open round of seat allocation, will be notified separately.

AIIMS New Delhi informed that this result is provisional and subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria as laid down in the advertisement, prospectus, and the selection is subject to the verification of eligibility, documents in original etc. as applicable to the respective INIs as per prospectus.

“Any qualified candidate who fails to fulfil eligibility criteria of respective INIs will not be considered for Seat Allocation in that Institute. In case of any discrepancy detected at any stage, candidature/admission will be liable to be cancelled (even after admission),” it added.

INI CET July 2025 Cut-off:

Unreserved (UR), EWS/sponsored/deputed/foreign national/Overseas Citizens of India (OCI): 50 Percentile

OBC, SC, ST, PwBD: 45 Percentile

Bhutanese nationals (PGI-Chandigarh only): 45 Percentile

INI CET is held for admission to postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs), MDS & MD (Hospital Administration)] at AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.

