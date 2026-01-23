AIBE 20: BCI to Close OMR Re-checking Window Today; Updated Results Soon

Summary Candidates seeking re-evaluation can apply through the official website allindiabarexamination.com Candidates must submit the online application form and pay a fee of ?500 to get their OMR sheets rechecked

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the application window for re-checking of OMR sheets and results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 on Thursday, January 23. Candidates seeking re-evaluation can apply through the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

The re-checking window was opened on January 14. Candidates must submit the online application form and pay a fee of ₹500 to get their OMR sheets rechecked. The Bar Council has clarified that applications sent through any other mode will not be accepted.

“Applications for re-checking if received by any other mode, i.e. physical copy, along with fees of Rs. 500/-, will not be accepted,” the BCI stated.

According to the council, after the re-checking process is completed, the updated results will be sent to candidates’ registered email addresses.

The AIBE 20 examination was conducted on November 30, 2025, in a single shift from 1 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on December 3, and candidates were allowed to raise objections from December 3 to December 10, 2025. The AIBE 20 results were announced earlier this month.

This year, a total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared for the examination, including 1,65,613 male, 86,336 female, and 19 transgender candidates.

The qualifying marks for General and OBC candidates were set at 43 marks, which is 45 per cent of 95 marks after rounding off. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the qualifying marks were 38, equivalent to 40 per cent of 95 marks.

Candidates are advised to complete the re-checking process within the stipulated deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.