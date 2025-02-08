AIBE 19 Result to be declared soon by BCI on official website - How to check scorecard

Summary Once the results are declared, candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website allindiabarexamination.com The final anwer keys will be released after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys

The results of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) will soon be declared by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on its official website. Once the results are declared, candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

Following the conclusion of the exam, the BCI had released the provisional answer keys of the exam on December 28 and students were provided the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer keys.

How to check scorecard of AIBE 19 Exam once out?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 19 at allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 4: Click 'Submit'

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout

The BCI will be releasing the final answer keys along with the results of the exam. The final anwer keys will be released after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys.