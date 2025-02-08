AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result to be declared soon by BCI on official website - How to check scorecard

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Feb 2025
16:37 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Once the results are declared, candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website allindiabarexamination.com
The final anwer keys will be released after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys

The results of All India Bar Examination (AIBE) will soon be declared by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on its official website. Once the results are declared, candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

Following the conclusion of the exam, the BCI had released the provisional answer keys of the exam on December 28 and students were provided the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer keys.

How to check scorecard of AIBE 19 Exam once out?

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 19 at allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 4: Click 'Submit'

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout

The BCI will be releasing the final answer keys along with the results of the exam. The final anwer keys will be released after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional answer keys.

Last updated on 08 Feb 2025
17:18 PM
AIBE 19 Exam 2024
Similar stories
Representative Image
CMAT 2025

NTA to release CMAT 2025 results soon on official website - Know how to check scoreca. . .

Representative Image
UGC NET 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Results to be declared soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in - How to check

Representative Image
IBPS SO

IBPS SO Main Result 2024 declared at ibps.in - Know how to download scorecard

Recruitment

UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration Opens Feb 15 – Exam Dates, Fees and Process

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
IBPS SO

IBPS SO Main Result 2024 declared at ibps.in - Know how to download scorecard

Representative Image
UGC NET 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Results to be declared soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in - How to check

Representative Image
CMAT 2025

NTA to release CMAT 2025 results soon on official website - Know how to check scoreca. . .

Recruitment

UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration Opens Feb 15 – Exam Dates, Fees and Process

WB Madhyamik 2025

West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Exams 2025 to Start on Monday: Key Updates

IISWBM Calcutta

'From Ideas to Impact'- IISWBM Observes National Productivity Week 2025 From 12 Febru. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality