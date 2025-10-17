MCC

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Amid Data Leak Concerns; Admission Schedule Shortly

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Oct 2025
12:54 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, and DNB programmes under the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) in both government and private medical colleges can now apply through the official website — mcc.nic.in
The NEET PG 2025 exam itself was held on August 3 in a single shift, after the Supreme Court intervened to scrap a proposed two-shift format amid widespread protests

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially commenced the registration process for NEET PG 2025 counselling from today, October 17. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, and DNB programmes under the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) in both government and private medical colleges can now apply through the official website — mcc.nic.in.

As per the announcement on the official portal, “Registration for Round 1 of PG Counselling 2025 has commenced. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the Information Bulletin for PG Counselling 2025 before proceeding with the registration process.” While the information bulletin has been released, the detailed counselling schedule is still awaited.

The NEET PG 2025 counselling process will include multiple steps such as registration, document verification, choice-filling, choice-locking, seat allotment processing, result declaration, reporting to the allotted college, and options for upgradation in further rounds.

This year’s NEET PG cycle has been riddled with controversies, delays, and legal battles. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had to cancel the results of 22 candidates found to have used unfair means, while 13 individuals were disqualified for malpractice and cheating during the exam.

In addition, a major data breach was reported earlier, where the personal data of around 1.38 lakh NEET PG aspirants was allegedly leaked and sold online, raising serious concerns about candidate privacy and examination integrity.

Adding to the chaos, candidates expressed dissatisfaction with the release of the NEET PG 2025 answer key, calling it incomplete and error-prone. However, this was the first time in NEET PG’s history that the answer key was made public, following a Supreme Court directive aimed at improving transparency.

The NEET PG 2025 exam itself was held on August 3 in a single shift, after the Supreme Court intervened to scrap a proposed two-shift format amid widespread protests. Over 2.4 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Pooshan Mohapatra was declared the NEET PG 2025 topper.

Candidates are now advised to keep a close watch on the MCC website for the release of the complete counselling schedule and further updates related to seat allotment and document verification procedures.

Last updated on 17 Oct 2025
13:08 PM
