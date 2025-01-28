AFCAT Admit card 2025 Release Date Revealed! Check Complete Details Here

Indian Air Force (IAF)

Candidates who wish to appear for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) will be able to download the hall ticket through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in
This recruitment drive will fill up 336 posts in the organisation

The Indian Air Force revealed the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 release date. Candidates who wish to appear for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) will be able to download the hall ticket through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

The official brochure reads, "On 07 Feb 25 (1700 hrs) onwards click “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” to download your Admit Card from the website https://afcat.cdac.in and you will also receive admit card on your registered email ID. If the candidate does not receive his/ her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020- 25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in."

This recruitment drive will fill up 336 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, AFCAT 2025 examination will be held on February 22 and 23, 2025. Admit Card 2025 will be released on February 7, 2025 from 5 pm onwards. The registration process began on December 2 and concluded on December 31, 2024.

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in
  2. Click on the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check the admit card and download it
  6. Take a printout of the same for future reference
