Indian Air Force

AFCAT 2025 Registration Concludes Today at afcat.cdac.in- Know Vacancy Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Dec 2024
17:46 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested candidates who have not yet applied can fill the AFCAT 2025 application form through the official website- afcat.cdac.in
This recruitment drive includes 336 vacancies in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, and special entries such as the NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Entry programs

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the application process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 today, December 31. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can fill the AFCAT 2025 application form through the official website- afcat.cdac.in.

This recruitment drive includes 336 vacancies in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, and special entries such as the NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Entry programs. The IAF conducts AFCAT twice a year in February and September to recruit eligible candidates as commissioned.

AFCAT 2025: Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Flying Branch: 30

Ground Duty (Technical): 189

Ground Duty (Non-Technical): 117

As per the schedule, AFCAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on February 22 and 23 at various exam centres across the country.

AFCAT 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

  1. Go to afcat.cdac.in, the official website
  2. On the homepage, select the "Apply Now" link
  3. To finish AFCAT registration, enter all requested information
  4. Log in now and complete all the fields
  5. Fill out the AFCAT application and pay the application fees

Candidates should be aware that there will be no more extensions, thus they must finish the online AFACT 1 application by today. Candidates must pay INR 550 plus GST charges for each category after completing the AFCAT 1 application form.

Last updated on 31 Dec 2024
17:48 PM
Indian Air Force AFCAT AFCAT 2025
Similar stories
JEE Main 2025

NTA to Release JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Soon: How to Download

MPPSC

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Results 2023 Out: Check Details Here

GUJCET 2025

GUJCET 2025 Registration Ends Today at gujcet.gseb.org- Get Direct Link Inside

ICSI CS

Schedule of ICSI CS June 2025 Exam Out: Key Dates, Full Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2025

NTA to Release JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip Soon: How to Download

annual sports meet

In Pictures| Annual Sports Meet 2024 of B.D.M International

MPPSC

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Results 2023 Out: Check Details Here

BESC

Celebrating Excellence: The Bhawanipur Education Society College Graduation Felicitat. . .

GUJCET 2025

GUJCET 2025 Registration Ends Today at gujcet.gseb.org- Get Direct Link Inside

National Testing Agency

NTA extends registration deadline for CSIR UGC NET December 2024- Get Direct Link to . . .