AFCAT 2025 Registration Concludes Today at afcat.cdac.in- Know Vacancy Details Here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the application process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 today, December 31. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can fill the AFCAT 2025 application form through the official website- afcat.cdac.in.

This recruitment drive includes 336 vacancies in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, and special entries such as the NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Entry programs. The IAF conducts AFCAT twice a year in February and September to recruit eligible candidates as commissioned.

AFCAT 2025: Vacancy Details

Flying Branch: 30

Ground Duty (Technical): 189

Ground Duty (Non-Technical): 117

As per the schedule, AFCAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on February 22 and 23 at various exam centres across the country.

AFCAT 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Go to afcat.cdac.in, the official website On the homepage, select the "Apply Now" link To finish AFCAT registration, enter all requested information Log in now and complete all the fields Fill out the AFCAT application and pay the application fees

Candidates should be aware that there will be no more extensions, thus they must finish the online AFACT 1 application by today. Candidates must pay INR 550 plus GST charges for each category after completing the AFCAT 1 application form.