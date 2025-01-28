AEEE 2025 phase 1 Exam Registration Deadline extended till January 30 - Know how to apply

Summary Candidates can now register until January 30 at 5 p.m. To register, candidates can log in to the official website aeee.amrita.edu To apply for the Amrita Entrance Examination, candidates must have passed the Class 12 board exam from a recognised board

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has extended the registration deadline for the Amrita Entrance Examination—Engineering (AEEE) 2025 phase 1. Candidates can now register until January 30 at 5 p.m. To register, candidates can log in to the official website aeee.amrita.edu.

To apply for the Amrita Entrance Examination, candidates must have passed the Class 12 board exam from a recognised board. Students appearing in Class 12 examinations in 2025 can also apply.

This apart, students should also have an aggregate of 60 percent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) in Class 12 and 55 percent marks individually in each subject.

How to register for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Entrance Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Amrita Vishwa University at aeee.amrita.edu

Step 2: Click on the registation link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill up the application form by providing all necssary details

Step 4: Pay application fee

Step 5: Submit your application

Step 6: Take a printout of the filled-in application form for future reference

The examination will be conducted on February 1 and 2 in a computer-based mode at several examination centres across the country.

The exam will be of a duration of 150 minutes and will have 40 questions from Mathematics, 30 from Physics, 25 from Chemistry and 5 from English

Candidates will get 3 marks for every correct answer and One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer