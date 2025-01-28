AEEE2025

AEEE 2025 phase 1 Exam Registration Deadline extended till January 30 - Know how to apply

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2025
14:46 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can now register until January 30 at 5 p.m. To register, candidates can log in to the official website aeee.amrita.edu
To apply for the Amrita Entrance Examination, candidates must have passed the Class 12 board exam from a recognised board

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has extended the registration deadline for the Amrita Entrance Examination—Engineering (AEEE) 2025 phase 1. Candidates can now register until January 30 at 5 p.m. To register, candidates can log in to the official website aeee.amrita.edu.

To apply for the Amrita Entrance Examination, candidates must have passed the Class 12 board exam from a recognised board. Students appearing in Class 12 examinations in 2025 can also apply.

This apart, students should also have an aggregate of 60 percent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) in Class 12 and 55 percent marks individually in each subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to register for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Entrance Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Amrita Vishwa University at aeee.amrita.edu

Step 2: Click on the registation link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill up the application form by providing all necssary details

Step 4: Pay application fee

Step 5: Submit your application

Step 6: Take a printout of the filled-in application form for future reference

The examination will be conducted on February 1 and 2 in a computer-based mode at several examination centres across the country.

The exam will be of a duration of 150 minutes and will have 40 questions from Mathematics, 30 from Physics, 25 from Chemistry and 5 from English

Candidates will get 3 marks for every correct answer and One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer

Last updated on 28 Jan 2025
14:46 PM
AEEE2025
Similar stories
CUET PG

Registration underway for CUET PG 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG- Exam dates inside

Representative Image
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC Assistant Professor (Chemistry) competitive exam 2023 results declared - How to . . .

Police recruitment

Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT Admit Card Today at slprbassam.in- Read Details Here

apprenticeship

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1104 Apprentice Posts- Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET PG

Registration underway for CUET PG 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG- Exam dates inside

Representative Image
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC Assistant Professor (Chemistry) competitive exam 2023 results declared - How to . . .

IIM Shillong

Inspiring Future Changemakers: IIM Shillong Conducts Transformative Winter Workshop

Police recruitment

Assam Police Grade 4 PST/TPT Admit Card Today at slprbassam.in- Read Details Here

apprenticeship

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1104 Apprentice Posts- Details Here

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration: Expected Dates and Latest Updates