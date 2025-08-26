Admit Card For ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2025 Soon at eservices.icai.org- Read Key Details Here

Summary Once released, candidates appearing for the exam can download the ICAI CA Foundation admit card from eservices.icai.org As per the date sheet, the CA Foundation exam will be held on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to issue admit cards for the September 2025 edition of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination soon. Once released, candidates appearing for the exam can download the ICAI CA Foundation admit card from eservices.icai.org.

ICAI has already released the CA Intermediate and Final examinations. As per the date sheet, the CA Foundation exam will be held on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025. The Final course exam for group 1 is scheduled for September 3, 6 and 8, 2025 and for group 2, it will be held on September 10, 12 and 14. The CA group 1 exam will be held on September 4, 7 and 9, and group 2 exam will be held on September 11, 13 and 15.

ICAI has not scheduled any exam on September 5 (Friday) on account of Milad–un-Nabi, which is a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday. The institute said there will be no change in the exam schedule in the event of any day of the examination being declared a public holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Go to the official website of ICAI- eservices.icai.org Click on the CA Foundation September admit card download link Enter your login details Submit and download the admit card Keep a printout of then same for future reference