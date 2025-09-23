Adani Group

Adani Group Launches Scholarship Programme for IIM Calcutta Students to Foster Leadership Talent

Posted on 23 Sep 2025
13:44 PM

Summary
The Adani Group on Monday announced a scholarship programme for students of IIM Calcutta, aiming to foster leadership talent and strengthen industry-academia collaboration.

The announcement of the Adani Accelerated Leadership Program (AALP) followed the signing of an MoU in the presence of IIM Calcutta Director Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

The initiative will support six MBA students annually, with a total endowment of Rs 1.62 crore over two years, an official of the group said.

The amount will be disbursed in two tranches of Rs 81 lakh each based on academic performance.

Welcoming the partnership, IIM Calcutta Dean (Development & External Relations) Prof. Sumanta Basu said, “This aligns our shared focus on leadership development, diversifying areas of activity, and collaborating in research.” Introducing the scholarship, Subhashrie R. Venkatraj, Senior VP (AALP Intake), Adani Group, said this was aimed at nurturing an internal talent pool, which she termed “the key to success”.

Students interacted with Adani group leaders during the event.

Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal advised students to remain “curious and humble”, while Promoter & Executive Director Sagar Adani said the group’s role was to “facilitate talent building, resulting in organisation building”.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 23 Sep 2025
13:45 PM
Adani Group IIM Calcutta Scholarship programme
