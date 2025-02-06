AAI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 224 vacancies at aai.aero- Eligibility and other details here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero The deadline to apply for the posts is March 5, 2025

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) invited applications for Non- Executive posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AAI at aai.aero.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 224 posts in the organisation. The deadline to apply for the posts is March 5, 2025. To be eligible, the age limit of the candidate should be below 30 years as on March 5, 2025.

AAI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 4 posts

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 21 posts

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 47 posts

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 152 posts

The application fee is Rs 1000 for General, EWS and OBC Category. Women/SC/ST/PWD/Ex- Servicemen and Apprentices who have completed 1 year Apprenticeship Training in AAI are exempted from payment of fee. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.