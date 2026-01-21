AAI Junior Executive Result 2026 Declared at aai.aero; Application Verification List Released

Summary The result has been released in the form of a PDF containing the application numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for the Application Verification process The selection has been carried out based on candidates’ performance in GATE 2023, GATE 2024, and GATE 2025 examinations

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced the AAI Junior Executive Result 2026 on its official website, aai.aero. The result has been released in the form of a PDF containing the application numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for the Application Verification process.

According to the official notice, the shortlisted candidates are for the post of Junior Executive (Engineering – Electrical) under Advertisement No. 09/2025/CHQ. The selection has been carried out based on candidates’ performance in GATE 2023, GATE 2024, and GATE 2025 examinations.

The PDF includes application numbers of candidates who have cleared the cut-off marks required to move to the next stage of the recruitment process. Only those candidates whose application numbers appear in the list are eligible to participate in the Application Verification stage.

AAI has clarified that the shortlisting is purely provisional and subject to verification of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the recruitment notification. Any discrepancy found during verification may lead to cancellation of candidature.

The authority has further informed that call letters for Application Verification will be sent to the shortlisted candidates shortly on their registered email IDs.

AAI Junior Executive Result 2026: How to Check

Visit the official Airports Authority of India website at www.aai.aero

Navigate to the Careers section on the homepage

Click on the link for Junior Executive (Engineering – Electrical) Result 2026 under Advertisement No. 09/2025/CHQ

Download the PDF and search for your application number

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and their registered email accounts for further updates regarding the verification process.