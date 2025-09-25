AACCC Declares AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 at aaccc.gov.in- Check Details Here

Summary Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their results on the official AACCC website at aaccc.gov.in Following the release of the allotment results, candidates who have been allocated a seat are required to report to their respective allotted institutes between September 2 and October 3, 2025

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has officially released the AYUSH NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result today. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their results on the official AACCC website at aaccc.gov.in.

To access the seat allotment result, candidates must visit the AACCC portal and click on the designated link for the AYUSH NEET UG result available on the homepage. After entering the required login credentials, the seat allotment details will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and print a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Following the release of the allotment results, candidates who have been allocated a seat are required to report to their respective allotted institutes between September 2 and October 3, 2025. The verification of data for candidates who have joined will be conducted by the institutes between October 4 and October 5, 2025.

AYUSH NEET UG 2025: Important Documents Required

Provisional Allotment Letter (from AACCC portal)

NEET (UG) 2025 Admit Card (issued by NTA)

NEET (UG) 2025 Score Card (issued by NTA)

Date of Birth Certificate (if not on 10th certificate)

Class 10th Pass Certificate & Marksheet

Class 12th Pass Certificate & Marksheet

8 Passport-size Photographs (Same as uploaded in NEET/AACCC application)

Photo ID Proof (Aadhar / PAN / Driving License / Voter ID / Passport)

AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. Click on AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The counselling is being conducted for admission into various AYUSH undergraduate programs such as BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and BSMS in AYUSH colleges across the country. Candidates are urged to carefully read the joining instructions provided on the AACCC website and ensure timely reporting to avoid disqualification.

For further updates and details, candidates should regularly check the official AACCC portal at aaccc.gov.in.