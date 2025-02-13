New pass criteria, two streams of English and math: Changes in ISC system from 2027

Summary It will be English plus four other subjects from that year. Students who enrol in Class XI this year will have the option to choose between the two streams of English and math, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said on Wednesday evening

The familiar system that required students to pass English and three other subjects to clear their ISC (Class XII) examinations is changing from 2027.

It will be English plus four other subjects from that year.

The changes are not limited to that.

Students who enrol in Class XI this year will have the option to choose between the two streams of English and math, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the Class XII test, said on Wednesday evening.

These children will go on to write the 2027 examinations.

The choice will be between English and Modern English with both having two components: language and literature. The literature texts will be different for English and Modern English, school principals said.

In math, students have to choose between applied math, suitable for those pursuing humanities and commerce, and math, more apt for candidates pursuing science.

“To qualify... a candidate will be required to attain pass standard in five or six subjects (instead of four or more subjects) which must include the subject English/Modern English and a pass grade in SUPW and community service as assessed internally by the school,” Joseph Emmanuel, the chief executive and secretary of the council, said in a circular sent to the school heads.

Emmanuel told Metro on Wednesday night: “Most Indian universities prefer English plus four electives and the change will enhance the prospect of CISCE students of getting into all categories of higher educational institutions. The change aims to make the system fully aligned with the National Education Policy.”

All candidates must opt for English/Modern English with four or five elective subjects (instead of three, four or five elective subjects), the CISCE has said.

English or Modern English will be treated as compulsory subjects. So far, candidates could opt for English and three or more subjects but were required to pass English and three subjects to clear their ISC.

The CISCE circular has explained the difference between mathematics and applied mathematics.

“...the subject applied mathematics is suitable for candidates who wish to pursue a career in Humanities/Commerce/Economics/Biosciences/Social Sciences and other related fields.... The subject mathematics is suitable for candidates who wish to pursue a career in mathematics/physics/chemistry/engineering/architecture/and other related fields.”

The council will not allow the following combinations: English with Modern English, mathematics with applied mathematics, physics with engineering science, robotics with artificial intelligence, geometrical and mechanical drawing with geometrical and building drawing.

In July last year, this newspaper reported about the two kinds of English and math the CISCE said it was set to introduce.

The council has also introduced subjects such as artificial intelligence, robotics and Bhutia language in ISC from the examination year 2027. Bhutia language will also be offered in ICSE (Class X) from 2027.

The council has also revised the syllabus of some subjects in ICSE and ISC.

Principals have asked teachers to study the syllabus to be able to make students aware of the changes and incorporate them into the teaching-learning process.

The change in the pass criteria will broaden the knowledge spectrum of students who would have to study more subjects, principals said.

“The subject panel suddenly narrows down in ISC and many students end up studying only the core subjects they want to pursue a career in. That is limiting. But if they have to pass in more subjects they would end up studying more subjects, which would benefit them in the long run,” said Damayanti Mukherjee, principal, Modern High School for Girls.

Two options in math will make it easier for students, said principals.

“A student preparing for engineering in IITs and a student studying humanities cannot be studying the same level of math,” said Mousumi Saha, principal, National English School.