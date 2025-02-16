Education

New forms for subject choices; Schools ask pupils to pick after ISC rule tweaks

Jhinuk Mazumdar
Jhinuk Mazumdar
Posted on 16 Feb 2025
06:07 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

ADVERTISEMENT

Two schools will send new forms to students next week with changed subject combinations incorporating the changes in ISC (Plus-II) announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Two schools sent out subject combination options this week.

Principals said most schools had already offered subject combinations to students in January but with the council announcing the changes this week, they will have to be modified.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CISCE on Wednesday said students will have to pass in English and four subjects instead of English and three subjects, which used to be the norm.

Students can choose between English and Modern English, and Math and applied math, the council said.

The changes come into effect from exam year 2027, which means they have to be implemented from the academic year beginning 2025.

South City International School and National Gems Higher Secondary School sent out the new subject combinations on Friday and Saturday.

“For two days, we conducted various internal meetings before deciding the subject combinations. We have decided to offer six subjects, including English, at the Plus-II level instead of English and four subjects, which we were doing so far,” said Keya Sinha, principal, National Gems Higher Secondary School.

La Martiniere for Boys and St Augustine’s Day School Shyamnagar are among
the schools that are expected to send out new forms to students next week.

“We had a meeting this week and decided to offer six subjects instead of five. With five subjects, there was a choice available to children that reduced the chances of a student failing an exam or not performing well. So now, with the council making it mandatory to pass in five subjects (English and four), our students will have to take six subjects,” said John Stephen, acting principal, La Martiniere for Boys.

Many schools offer streams or subjects to students based on the pre-board results. “We have qualifying marks based on the pre-boards. However, we don’t inform the students about it until the ICSE exams end,” a principal said.

South City International School has sent the new subject combinations but will send the syllabus to parents next week.

“We feel parents should know the syllabus of the subjects before students make their choice,” said Satabdi Bhattacharjee, principal, South City International School.

Sinha of National Gems said they had students pursuing bioscience who were struggling with math. Applied math would be an easier option for them, she said. “For English, we expect students pursuing science to opt for Modern English and so, we can split the classes accordingly.”

Several schools said they would wait till the end of the ICSE exams before informing parents or students about the changes. Several said they did not want to disturb them during the boards.

The ICSE exam started on February 18 and will finish on March 27.

Last updated on 16 Feb 2025
06:15 AM
Education Schools ISC subjects School students Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams
Similar stories
Examinees on Day 1 of CBSE at Mahadevi Birla World Academy on Saturday. Pictures by Gautam Bose
board exams

CBSE begins at 146 centres across state

Father Felix Raj, vice-chancellor of St Xavier’s University, presents a degree certificate to a student during the institute’s convocation at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Saturday. Pictures by Bishwarup Dutta
Convocation

Xavier’s to start inter-religious studies for students to respect all religions

Representational image
board exams

Teachers reach out to board examinees to sooth them from the fear of examination

Representative Image
SSC JHT

SSC declares result of Combined Hindi Translator Paper-I exam on ssc.gov.in - All Det. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Examinees on Day 1 of CBSE at Mahadevi Birla World Academy on Saturday. Pictures by Gautam Bose
board exams

CBSE begins at 146 centres across state

Father Felix Raj, vice-chancellor of St Xavier’s University, presents a degree certificate to a student during the institute’s convocation at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Saturday. Pictures by Bishwarup Dutta
Convocation

Xavier’s to start inter-religious studies for students to respect all religions

Representational image
board exams

Teachers reach out to board examinees to sooth them from the fear of examination

Representative Image
ICSE 2025

ICSE 2025 Preparation tips: Last minute expert guidance to ace in English Literature

Representative Image
JKPSC

JKPSC CCE Prelims exam 2024 Admit card released on jkpsc.nic.in - Check all details

Representative Image
SSC JHT

SSC declares result of Combined Hindi Translator Paper-I exam on ssc.gov.in - All Det. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality