More than just marks: Magic in every moment

These were some of the questions raised by parents during an interactive session held at Shree Jain Vidyalaya on April 12. The session was held as part of the inauguration of a communication lab in the school, in collaboration with Myra’s Academy. Manish Jha, founder of Myra’s Academy, interacted with the parents and told them how the lab will groom students for their careers.

The lab is equipped with 40 tablets and is designed to help students from Nursery to Class IX learn English in a digital format, with the helpof one trainer and oneEnglish teacher.

During the 40-minute session, Jha spoke about the importance of skill development.

School president Binod Kankaria highlighted the importance of spoken English, public speaking and interpersonal skills.

“This is our first step towards STEAM education — not just for students, but also for teachers,” he said.

Chief guest and alumnus Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, also the former president of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, encouraged students to learn English but respect their mother tongue, as well.

Sudha Devaraj, co-founder and managing director of Myra’s Academy, explained how the lab will function.

“Each school year has around 30 weeks, so there will be one module per week. Class I will have 30 modules, covering listening, speaking, reading, writing and interpersonal skills,” she said.

According to her, the lab will also correct the pronunciation and diction of students from early childhood.

“It’s not only about speaking English — the students will also learn emotional intelligence, teamwork, presentation skills, time management and stress management.”

The students of each class will be divided into groups of five to encourage peer learning and teamwork.

The lab will also focus on personality development.

"Every child in India has the right to quality education. Most of our students come from marginalised sections, and we are committed to providing them with every possible facility for their mental growth," said principal Sanjay Kumar Pandey.

Hour of pride

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy and Lakshmipat Singhania Academy International

The auditorium erupted in applause as Rachit Jain of Class VII came forward to receive his award. He was getting one for raising money for charity. Rachit had surpassed his previous year’s record, collecting Rs 45,370 for NGO Helpage India.

The event was the annual prize distribution ceremony of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy (LSA) and Lakshmipat Singhania Academy International (LSAI) on April 5.

The chief guest was Subhankar Sengupta, chief conservator of forest and director of Zoological Garden, Alipore. Parents were also there to cheer for their wards.

The day began with a choir performance of You raise me up. Director Meena Kak addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of humility at every stage of life.

A fusion of Garba and Bhangra dances were performed by Classes IX and XI.

Students were recognised for academic excellence. General Proficiency awards and subject-wise prizes were presented to the top scorers. Samarth Sadani of Class I, Ridaan Bhattacharya of Class II, Vivaan Nahata of Class III and Devansh Bhojnagarwala of Class V got the Ardent Reader Award.

Teachers Suranjana Chakraborty, Tikshna Chopra and Anindita Pal were felicitated for full attendance. The Star Class Award was presented to Class II Carnations, Class III Daisies, Class VII D and Class X.

The audience cheered recipients of special honours such as the Sadachar, Srijan and Abhivriddhi Puraskar, which recognised discipline, exemplary conduct and outstanding talent showcased beyond school boundaries. Agni and Vayu House jointly received the Best House Award.

"I would advise my students not to let ego creep in and to remain humble forever," said director Meena Kak.

Fashion, football & festivity

Calcutta Public School, Kalikapur

Students of Classes VI to VIII were given an hour to paint the playground wall. The topic was "I Love My School". Messages on holistic education were added to splashes of green and yellow. The result, an artwork that cheered up the whole school.

The graffiti marked the 31st Foundation Day of Calcutta Public School, Kalikapur. A cultural programme and a football match were also part of the celebration onFebruary 17.

The morning kicked off with an inaugural speech by history teacher Chandreyee Dasgupta on the school's growth and milestones.

The cultural programme opened with a musical performance — composed and presented by some members of the faculty.

Classes VII to XI performed to Saraswati Vandana, merging classical with contemporary moves.

A poetry recital by physical education teacher Abu Masadur Rahaman was up next. It was much appreciated.

Students also presented two energetic dance numbers, Inkem Inkem and Let’s Nacho, that had the audience cheering from their seats.

A highlight of the day was a dance drama presented by Classes VII and VIII to Sukanta Bhattacharya’s Papan-er Proshno. The props and backdrops were also creatively designed by students.

Nursery tots made handmade birthday cards while the LKG students staged a fashion walk, representing different states of India.

The most enjoyable event of the day was an inter-house football match played out among the members of Orchid, Tulip, Rose and Daffodil houses. Cheers erupted, goals were celebrated and, in a nail-biting finish, Tulip House lifted the trophy.

"The Foundation Day is a reminder of where we began, how far we’ve come and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead. Each child’s success, each teacher’s dedication and each parent’s trust have built the soul of this institution. As we celebrate 31 glorious years, may we continue to inspire, ignite and illuminate young minds," said principal Proma Das.

Culture & creativity

A delightful mix of poems from Sukumar Ray’s Abol Tabol left the audience cheering at Mahadevi Birla World Academy. The recitation was part of a Bhasha Diwas celebration held on the school grounds on March 25.

Students of the junior section (Classes I to V) recited Hindi and Bengali poetry, clubbed with music and dance performances on the occasion.

Students of Class I recited Sukumar Ray’s timeless verses such as Danpite, Ahladi and more, before an audience of Class II kids.

Students from Classes III, IV and V blended poetry with art, music and dance. They created medleys based on Sukumar Ray’s timeless poems. Some students drew, others sang and danced. Four medleys were chosen for presentation by the school houses.

Students also took part in an inter-house elocution competition on Hindi verses. They were judged on their diction, voice modulation and expressions. Students from Classes III to V integrated art, music and dance into their recitation, making the performances creative.

Students of Class III illustrated their poems with vibrant drawings, Class IV participants incorporated melodious tunes, while Class V danced to the selected poetry.

The parents were invited to witness the performances.

Students also decorated the display boards, highlighting the significance of languages through artwork. They also designed posters with slogans and quotes in Hindi and Bengali.

“Though we are an English-medium school, we lay equal emphasis on multilingualism. Bhasha Diwas plays a significant role in the academic calendar and is observed with creative fervour each year. To arrest the attention of the young audience, we decided to integrate both performing and visual arts with the vernacular recitation competition,” said vice-principal Nupur Ghosh.