Mock drills at La Martiniere schools

At least two city schools will train students in dos and don’ts if an alarm goes off in the event of a war-like situation.

The La Martiniere schools said that on Wednesday, the fire alarm will go off at 11.30am in the boys’ school and 12.30pm in the girls’ school to practice how to evacuate students quickly and take them to a safe place.

The drill will be for students of Classes VI to XII.

“We decided to conduct the mock drill in both schools. The NCC (National Cadet Corps) wing of the boys’ school will conduct the mock drill on both campuses,” said Supriyo Dhar, secretary, La Martiniere schools.

The drill will include the teachers and non-teaching staff of the schools.

“Being ready psychologically is important. Physical reflexes work better when one is prepared mentally,” said Rupkatha Sarkar, principal, La Martiniere for Girls.

The Union home ministry on Monday asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7.

The measures to be taken include operationalising air raid sirens and training people in civil defence measures.

“An alarm will go off at 11.30am, when students are in their classrooms. In case there is any emergency or an attack, what should the action plan be so that students and teachers are safe. It will be a short drill focusing on the basics of evacuation,” said a teacher at La Martiniere for Boys, who is part of the NCC unit of the school.

Sports teacher Pranjal Sur, also part of the NCC unit, said the drill would include training students to take the nearest exit and go to a safe place.

“Every floor has an exit plan. The class teachers and subject teachers would guide the students to take the nearest exit,” said Sur.

“We will have two NCC army wing staff who will draw up the final guidelines of the mock drill. The army staff are expected to show the students camouflage and life-saving drills,” he said.