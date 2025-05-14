Math vs applied math: ISC releases guide for Class XI students on subject choice

Summary Following introduction of applied math, the existing ‘Section C’, comprising calculus, linear regression and linear programming, has been removed from the maths syllabus, says the council

Mathematics will be offered to students who want to pursue pure science, math, engineering and architecture at the undergraduate level; and applied mathematics will be appropriate for those keen on humanities, commerce and finance, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations told heads of schools on Tuesday.

The council has introduced applied math for the current batch of Class XI students who will write their ISC(Class XII) in 2027.

Following the introduction of applied math, the existing ‘Section C’, comprising calculus, linear regression and linear programming, has been removed from the maths syllabus, the council said.

“It is strongly recommended that Mathematics be offered to candidates intending to pursue Pure Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Architecture and other related fields at the undergraduate level as it will empower them with fundamentals and theoretical frameworks that underpin pure mathematics. Candidates studying physics and chemistry will benefit immensely from studying this subject as understanding of certain topics will require a scientific perspective,” the council said.

Applied math will fuse knowledge of mathematical concepts with practical application required to address problems in areas like quantitative data and financial analysis, the council said.

The question papers for both subjects will differ significantly in terms of topics and weightage ascribed to different topics, the council said.

"...it is advised that schools should offer mathematics and applied Mathematics accordingly and encourage students to connect their choice of subject to their prospective career paths and make a well-informed decision," the council said.

The council has said that the syllabi for math and applied math have been designed keeping in view the competencies of STEM and non-STEM candidates.

"While both subjects share mathematical principles, they differ in their content and approach," the CISCE has said.

On February 12, the council introduced a slew of changes for students who will write their ISC in 2027.

The changes included that students now have to pass in English and four subjects instead of English and three, and that students will have a choice between English and Modern English, besides math and applied math.

"Since students will be required to clear five subjects, including English, applied math will ease the burden for those who are not pursuing pure science. This was a long-standing demand from the council because often those studying commerce or humanities struggle with the same syllabus in math as those who pursue science," said Mousumi Saha, principal, National English School Calcutta.

Schools have already started Class XI in April, and most students have made their subject choices. Most schools have started their summer vacation.

"It is the responsibility of schools to counsel students about the impact of both math and applied math on the careers they choose later. Schools have to help students make informed choices," said Terence John, director of education and development, Julien Day School.