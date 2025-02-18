mathematics

Madhyamik math paper evaluation: State board to adjust marking for difficult questions

Subhankar Chowdhury
Subhankar Chowdhury
Posted on 18 Feb 2025
06:39 AM
Representational image

Representational image

Summary
The board has divided the schools into four regions and uses multiple question paper sets for the four region

Evaluation of some questions in this year’s Madhyamik mathematics paper that was held on Saturday, “shall be done favourably”, following allegations that some questions were “out of the syllabus and tough”, the state secondary education board said on Monday.

The board in a notice specified the questions which will be evaluated favourably.

The questions that will undergo favourable evaluation are: Q.3 (vi) for the North Bengal region question set; Q.3 (iii) for the Burdwan region question set; Q.3 (iv) for the Midnapore region question set; Q.3 (i) for the Calcutta region question set and Q.15 for questions sets of all regions.

The board has divided the schools into four regions and uses multiple question paper sets for the four regions.

The notice signed by the board president says the questions chosen for favourable evaluations “are from within the syllabus and part of multiple option questions”.

Last updated on 18 Feb 2025
06:40 AM
mathematics Madhyamik
