Lessons for parents and stage stories by students

Summary Asian International School (AIS) organised a week-long social outreach programme that included a blanket distribution drive on January 15 and a fun fair for the children of Manovikas Kendra on January 17

New bonds bloom

Asian International School (AIS) organised a week-long social outreach programme that included a blanket distribution drive on January 15 and a fun fair for the children of Manovikas Kendra on January 17. Members of the school council and Classes IV to IX and XI took part.

For the blanket distribution to the elderly, the school partnered with HelpAge India. The initiative was organised on the school premises. The Manovikas Kendra Fun Fair was also organised on the school grounds for the special students of Manovikas Kendra. The event was planned to create an inclusive environment. The visiting students were greeted with friendship bands before being guided to the basketball court for some fun activities.

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Participants were divided into small groups and taken through a series of game stalls such as Hit the Wicket, Feed the Clown, Math-O-Mania, Colour Jenga and Flip the Bottle. The games were designed to encourage participation, develop coordination and build confidence in a relaxed atmosphere.

The fair also featured a bookmark-making corner, a colouring station, a tattoo zone, a graffiti wall, a karaoke corner and a selfie point. The karaoke corner became one of the most lively segments, with students singing songs from Rabindrasangeet to popular contemporary tunes.

"Once again, we worked hand-in-hand to make others smile. These activities inculcated a sense of compassion among our students. They realised how even small

contributions can make a significant impact," said director Nidhi Sharma.

"Hosting our special friends became a celebration of empathy, inclusion and shared joy. The bonds formed throughout the day made the experience enriching," said principal Simran Sanghera.

Devotion & discovery

Words of Swami Vivekananda, the strains of Vande Mataram and a play on Marie Curie — students of Bidya Bharati Girls’ High School got creative in different ways at Vivek Mela held at Sri Sarada Math on January 14.

Eighteen students, accompanied by seven teachers, represented the school at the celebration of culture, patriotism and learning. The girls had rehearsed for 10 days.

The programme began with recitations of Swami Vivekananda’s famous speeches by Aahir Roy and Ritosri Ray of Class X.

This was followed by a rendition of Vande Mataram by Sreelaya Majumdar and Aheli Banerjee, accompanied by a dance performance by a team of five girls from Classes IX and X. The highlight of the event was the play, Dream On Like Marie Curie, presented by a 10-member team from Classes IX and X.

The play traced the Nobel laureate and scientist Marie’s early struggles, her academic journey at the Sorbonne University, her stay at her sister’s home and her determination, along with her husband, Pierre, a scientist, culminating in the discovery of radium.

Snigdha Banik of Class IX portrayed Marie Curie, while Ritosri Ray of Class X played Pierre. Mataji Pravrajika Atandraprana, general secretary of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, praised the students.

"It was such a blessed day for the students and teachers of Bidya Bharati Girls' High School. Our students gave their best and enthralled everyone," said headmistress Sharmistha Banerjee.

Milestone year

Guru Tegh Bahadur Public School, Durgapur, celebrated a journey of 50 years through an annual concert, AAYAM - Kshitij Se Aage (Beyond the Horizon). The event was held on the school grounds.

Students from Pre-primary to senior Secondary presented a series of performances showcasing their talent.

The programme began with a prayer and lamp-lighting ceremony. The guests included Debiprosad Duari, former director (research and academics), M.P. Birla Institute of Fundamental Research, Calcutta and Dr Shantanu Kumar Das, director and head of pulmonary medicine, critical care and sleep medicine, The Mission Hospital, Durgapur. The guest of honour was Dr Leelavati Thakur, consultant, critical care medicine, The Mission Hospital, Durgapur

The cultural segment began with a welcome song, Melodies of growth, followed by the school’s annual report.

Next, students from different classes came forward to perform. There was an instrumental presentation, Echoes of the Infinite by a mixed group. Playgroup to Class II charmed all with a dance, Seeds of Wonder, highlighting innocence and curiosity, while Classes III to V presented Growing Wings, emphasising imagination, confidence, and joyfulexploration.

The energy rose with a vibrant, crowd-rousing bhangra performance. Students of Classes VI to XII expressed their sense of balance and rhythm through The Rhythm of Creation.

The programme ended with Unfolding Horizons, which brought together musical interpretations of iconic literary pieces such as Thou hast made me endless, Kuch kaam karo, Where the mind is without fear and It shall be my endeavour. In between, awards were presented across categories to honour excellence in academics, sports, leadership, creativityand service.

“As we step into our 50th year, we celebrate not just an institution, but generations of dreams, discipline, and dedication. Our children are the horizon, and education is their wind,” said principal Sutapa Acharya.

Around the world

Goopy Gyne and Bagha Byne are back, and this time, there are six pairs! The duo, created by Upendrakishore Ray and immortalised by his grandchild Satyajit Ray in his films, was part of a play staged by the Lower Kindergarten (LKG) students of Birla High School.

Little feet tapped the stage — some confidently keeping the beat, others shyly glancing at their teachers — in a play Bond Beyond Borders held in the school auditorium. It had the six pairs of Goopy Gyne and Bagha Byne travel the world and learn from different experiences. The programme began with a welcome address by principal Loveleen Saigal. Dressed in colourful costumes, the children performed action songs and simple dances. After receiving boons from the Bhooter Raja, the Goopy-Bagha pairs set off to different countries. Each destination introduced a new culture through dance and music.

Their first stop was Egypt. A group of students named Pharaoh Troupe presented a dance inspired by the local traditions. The next destination was China, where the Dragon Fire Squad welcomed the travellers. Students dressed in red and black Chinese outfits performed an energetic routine.

The journey then continued to Spain, where the Goopy-Bagha pair were welcomed by the Spanish hosts.

The children presented a sprightly dance to Spanish music in bright orange and black flared dresses.

In Japan, the hosts spoke about the beauty of their architecture, while the little performers donned traditional kimonos.

The fifth pair then travelled to Brazil, where the Samba Squad performed a carnival dance.

The final segment brought the Goopy-Baghas back to India. All the performers joined together to dance Dhitang Dhitang Bole.

"Bond Beyond Borders was much more than a concert. It was a tender reminder of how children see the world. Through the charming journey of Goopy and Bagha, our little ones showed us that when something breaks, we don’t give up; we explore, we connect, and we discover," said headmistress Panchali Chattopadhyay.

"It was wonderful to witness our four-year-olds light up the stage with their vibrant costumes, confident speech delivery, melodious singing and joyful dancing. Bond Beyond Borders portrayed the idea of a united world," said the principal.

Pearls of wisdom

The Primary section of Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya began the academic year with a workshop for parents. Mindful Parenting aimed at helping families support children’s emotional, social and behavioural development through positive parenting approaches.

School counsellor Chitrita Sengupta Chaki explained that effective parenting is based on understanding and connection rather than punishment or control. Children develop self-discipline when parents respond with patience and consistency, she said.

"Such workshops add value as educators and parents are partners in this journey. By walking hand-in-hand, we can create an environment where children aren’t just performing but truly growing," said the Primary principal Annu Singh.

Happy & fit

For Adriti Dhar of Class V, it was a special day, as the sports captain of the junior section of Shri Shikshayatan School got to light the torch, Olympic style, at the institute's junior sports day on January 17. She was accompanied by students who had excelled in various inter-school competitions.

First-time attempts, colourful drills and blooming camaraderie — the junior sports was all that and more. The morning began with a welcome address by headmistress Poushali Mukherjee. The chief guest was table tennis player Rupa Banerjee.

Adriti lit the torch, dignitaries released balloons, and the meet was declared open.

Members of the four houses — Vaayu, Neerja, Agni and Vasundhara — took part in a march past. Finally, Vaayu House got the marching award. The day was full of special performances and sprints. Students of Classes IV and V presented drill displays on Lord Ganapati and the Sun. Kids presented a karate performance using nunchakus. The aerobics performers donned pink trousers, shirts and headbands to dance on empowerment.

Students from Classes II and III formed geometric patterns in a drill display to demonstrate teamwork and coordination.

Track events such as Zig Zag Zappers for Class IV and Spoon-A-Thon for Class V had the children pushing their limits. A highlight was the three-legged race in which Class V students partnered with children from The Inner Wheels School. There were also events for the teachers and staff members.

"Our sports is an exciting event both for students and teachers of the year! With a maximum participation from our students in the formal march-past, formation drills, various races and house relays, the air was filled with fun and camaraderie. Our special participants were the children of The Inner Wheels School, an NGO school," said the headmistress.