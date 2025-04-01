Law of returns; a degree in economics can work wonders for your career prospects

Ansh Motiani, a third-year student at Dartmouth College in the US, had planned to major in computer science. Then, somewhere along the way he discovered a greater interest in economics; he had taken a course in macroeconomics during his first year. “The professor, who had previously taught at Harvard Business School in the US, was incredible. I was hooked,” he tells The Telegraph.

Economics is not just about graphs, GDP figures or government budgets. It directly influences our daily lives. For instance, while choosing a college or study programme, we often apply economic principles by weighing opportunity costs, comparing tuition fees and evaluating potential earnings. If questions like “Why do prices rise?” or “How do policies shape our lives?” intrigue you, then economics might be the right choice.

Ansh eventually decided on a double major in economics and computer science. It had a significant impact on his career path. “Dartmouth’s economics department is its flagship department, and the college leans heavily toward consulting and Wall Street opportunities. So I got a lot of exposure in this area,” he explained. His internships have ranged from investment banking to development economics, reflecting the flexibility of the degree. “I reached out to about 30 economists before securing an internship at the World Bank in Washington, D.C.,” he says. He had taken a development economics course last spring and immediately decided to apply to the World Bank. That’s where he ended up interning, spending three months beginning January 2025. Next, he will intern at Morgan Stanley’s Menlo Park office in California in the US, which specialises in technology mergers and acquisitions.

Some of the other colleges in the US known for their economics programmes are the University of Chicago, Princeton University, Brown University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In Canada, the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia are good for theoretical and applied economics, including environmental economics. The London School of Economics in the UK is known for its social science programmes. Universities in the US such as University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Vermont and the University of Arizona are popular with international students. The University of Warwick and the University of Manchester in the UK, and Maastricht and Radboud universities in the Netherlands provide quality education with a focus on employability.

Students can pursue a bachelor of science (BSc) or a bachelor of arts (BA) in economics. A BSc in economics emphasises quantitative and analytical skills. For example, a BSc graduate might work as a data analyst for an investment firm, using

statistical models to predict market trends. A BA in economics offers a broader, interdisciplinary approach, incorporating social sciences and humanities. Students with BA degrees can pursue careers in public policy or work for organisations like the United Nations.

Devansh Saraf, a second-year student of International Baccalaureate at Calcutta International School, wants to pursue a career in investment banking. He has applied to top universities in the US, including Boston University, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Maryland University, University of California Berkeley and University of California Los Angeles before securing admission to the University of Virginia (UV), where he had applied under Early Decision — a binding commitment to attend if accepted. One important factor helping him seal his decision was that UV’s economics programme is STEM-designated — a classification increasingly applied to economics due to its data-driven approach. This designation allows international

students to extend their stay in the US under the optional practical training programme, giving them up to three years of work experience after graduation.

Studying abroad can be expensive but many universities offer scholarships. Platforms such as Scholarship Universe connect students with university-based and external scholarships. Through this platform, the University of Arizona in the US offers the Global Wildcat Award, a merit-based scholarship totalling $1,20,000. It is awarded at $15,000 per semester over four years (up to eight semesters), contingent on maintaining academic performance. Ananya Singhvi from Kota in Rajasthan, who is

currently in her final-year at the University of Arizona, was a recipient of this award. “I’ve maintained a 4.0 GPA while double majoring in marketing and economics,” she says.

An economics degree opens doors to diverse career opportunities across industries. Many graduates enter finance and banking, working as analysts, investment bankers or risk managers. Others join the public sector, shaping policies, evaluating budgets for governments, NGOs and international organisations. The demand for economists

is also high in data analytics and consulting, where their ability to interpret trends and advise on strategies is highly valued. Specialised fields like development, environmental, and behavioural economics provide opportunities at global

organisations like the World Bank and the United Nations, focussing on issues such as sustainability and economic policy.