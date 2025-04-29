Plenty of jobs for techies now as American companies continue to outsource work to India

American companies are racing to set up more and bigger offshore campuses in Indian cities. Fully staffed offices with high-skilled Indian professionals, performing functions vital to global business.

The concentration is most stark in bits of Bengaluru. Apul Nahata of RapidAI, a Silicon Valley-based medical technology company that uses artificial intelligence to interpret brain scans, can look out the window of the office he leads in India and see a “density of companies” relevant to his work.

“If I walk a half-kilometre, I see Google, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Visa, Samsung and Amazon right here,” said Nahata, who spent 10 years of his career in California, US. He is especially tuned in to his neighbours in tech, but JPMorgan Chase has the biggest of these offices, with 55,000 workers spread across Bengaluru and four other Indian cities. Even all-American retailers like Target and Lowe’s have centres employing 4,000 to 5,000 Indians in Bengaluru.

Under President Donald Trump, the US is upending some of its most important trading partnerships. He is particularly irritated by the $46 billion US deficit in the trade of goods with India. Trump has also complained about Indian workers without legal status.

But Trump’s stated policy solutions — higher US tariffs meant to force India to lower its trade barriers, and the deportations of immigrants — will do nothing to slow the evolution of the long partnership that binds together American companies looking for skilled workers overseas and India’s abundant pool of labour.

Twenty years ago, many Americans feared that the outsourcing of office jobs to lower-wage economies like India would mean fewer jobs in the US. Many kinds of jobs have moved overseas since then, and many of those have since been automated. But the American economy needs more skilled workers. Now many American companies are finding those workers in India.

As of 2024, there were about 1,800 offshore corporate offices in India, owned by hundreds of foreign-based multinational companies — most of them American. There are 1.9 million people in India working for foreign companies, with 6,00,000 to 9,00,000 more expected to join them by 2030.

The model for these offices has been around since at least the 1990s. The business has changed a lot since those days. Indian wages have picked up, and these offshore subsidiaries are no longer providing only low-value services. They are full-fledged branches of American headquarters, not just outposts, let alone temporary offices that provide outsourcing for information technology services.

While salaries have gone up over the years, they are still about a quarter to a third of their dollar-adjusted equivalent in the US. Managers of these offices, known as global capability centres, acknowledged the savings, but they said multinational companies were just as drawn to the quality and abundance of potential Indian workers.

“Where else can you scale up with 2,000 engineers, or marketing professionals, within a year?” exclaimed one executive, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak publicly.

Another point of consensus about the growth of offshore centres is that Covid-19 played a crucial role, as in so many other parts of office life. Pari Natarajan is the CEO and a co-founder of Zinnov, a consultancy that helps companies set up shop in India. He has done this work since 2002 and witnessed successive waves of enthusiasm, the greatest of which started crashing ashore four years ago.

“During Covid, companies realised that they could have teams anywhere — anywhere — and then people are equidistant from each other,” said Natarajan, who usually works from New York City in the US.

Pure Storage, a company that makes data-storage hardware used around the world, is one of the newcomers here. Its co-founder John Colgrove helped start the company in Mountain View, California, US, in 2009.

Pure’s offices in Bengaluru, on high-rent Church Street, have a California tech feel. Ajeya Motaganahalli has been building up the Pure Storage office for the past three years. He is a vice-president — Indians holding “VP-level” leadership jobs at the centres are common, he said. The chain of command runs around the world, he said, with Pure Storage’s reporting lines going up and down between California, Bengaluru and a third centre in Prague.

American companies are assembling their workforces in India mainly because it has become difficult to find the right kind of workers in the US. Studies find that a third of all new engineering jobs go unfilled, while nearly 1.2 million Indians graduate with engineering degrees every year. Lower-wage American workers, who lost jobs as manufacturing work shifted to Asia, have been stranded without retraining.

Deborah Kops, the managing principal of Sourcing Change, has been working on this kind of business, especially in India, since the early 1990s.

“We’ve got an inexorable trend right now, where enterprises understand that you can globalise the work,” Kops said. She has tried setting up global centres within the US but says that “we just don’t have the education engine” to staff them.

NYTNS