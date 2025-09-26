Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT; 75 New MBBS Seats Added

Summary The provisional allotment list has been issued for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BHMS programmes across government, government-aided, and private institutions in the state Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round must report to their respective colleges for document verification between September 26 and 30, 2025

The Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB), Ranchi has released the round 2 seat allotment result for Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 on its official website — jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The provisional allotment list has been issued for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BHMS programmes across government, government-aided, and private institutions in the state.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in this round must report to their respective colleges for document verification between September 26 and 30, 2025. Failure to do so within this window may result in forfeiture of the allotted seat.

In a significant development, the Department of Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare, Ranchi has added 75 new MBBS seats at Laxmi Chandravansi Medical College and Hospital, located in Bishrampur, Palamu. Of these, 60 seats fall under the unreserved category and are open to NEET UG qualified candidates from any region, including Jharkhand. The remaining 15 seats are reserved under the NRI quota.

As per the eligibility guidelines, candidates must be at least 17 years old on or before December 31, 2025, to be considered for admission. Notably, there is no upper age limit for NEET UG admissions this year.

According to the official statement, "As per the directions of the Medical Counselling Committee, New Delhi, the Board will conduct the second round of online counselling for All India and NRI quota seats in MBBS courses at Laxmi Chandravansi Medical College, Bishrampur, and Netaji Subhas Medical College and Hospital, Adityapur, Seraikela-Kharsawan under Jharkhand State."

Candidates are advised to check the seat allotment result using their login credentials and carefully read the instructions provided for reporting and document submission. The final admission will be confirmed only after the verification of original documents and payment of the required fees.

For the latest updates, candidates should regularly visit the official website and stay informed about subsequent counselling rounds, if any.