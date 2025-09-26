MBBS Seat Matrix 2025 Revised: Over 7,000 New Seats Added, Total Tally Reaches 1.24 Lakh

Summary With this revision, a total of 7,375 new MBBS seats have been sanctioned, while 456 seats have been reduced, bringing the overall seat count to 1,24,825 across India The seat matrix saw a significant boost after recent approvals, including new medical colleges and increased intake in existing institutions

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a revised MBBS seat matrix for the academic year 2025–26, following updates on renewal of existing seats, approval of new medical colleges, and resolution of pending court matters. With this revision, a total of 7,375 new MBBS seats have been sanctioned, while 456 seats have been reduced, bringing the overall seat count to 1,24,825 across India.

The seat matrix saw a significant boost after recent approvals, including new medical colleges and increased intake in existing institutions. Notably, Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences in Warangal, Telangana, has received a green signal for 150 MBBS seats, which were previously held up due to legal proceedings. Similarly, the newly established Autonomous State Medical College in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has been granted 50 MBBS seats.

Previously, NMC had announced changes involving the addition of 6,850 seats and the reduction of 1,056 seats, reflecting fluctuations due to pending litigations, compliance delays, and accreditation challenges. Many of the dropped seats were associated with institutions that failed to secure renewals or did not meet the required standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had notified 1,15,900 MBBS seats for the NEET UG 2025 counselling round. However, the latest revision by NMC brings the number close to 1.25 lakh, providing more opportunities for aspiring medical students across the country.

The NMC has also reiterated that any MBBS seat allotted during NEET UG 2025 counselling that does not align with the officially approved seat matrix will be considered invalid and cancelled. Colleges have been strictly instructed to adhere to the sanctioned numbers to maintain transparency and fairness in the counselling process.

With the increase in medical seats and ongoing efforts to expand infrastructure in the healthcare education sector, the academic year 2025–26 is expected to see a broader intake of medical students than ever before. Candidates participating in NEET UG 2025 counselling are advised to stay updated through the official MCC and NMC portals.