NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Reporting Deadline Extended, MCC Issues Final Reminder

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially extended the reporting deadline for NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling to 8 PM on September 26, 2025, following multiple appeals from candidates and colleges that failed to complete the online submission of admitted candidates within the earlier timeframe.

As per the revised notification, all medical and dental colleges participating in the counselling process must submit the admission status of allotted candidates on the MCC portal before the updated deadline. The committee has strictly cautioned that any admissions not reported online by this time will be treated as “Null & Void,” and there will be no provision for rectification post-deadline.

Originally, the last date for candidates to report to their allotted institutes was September 25. However, due to logistical and technical issues raised by several stakeholders, the MCC decided to grant a one-day extension to ensure fair accommodation for genuine cases.

The round 2 seat allotment result was declared on September 17, with 31,877 candidates allotted MBBS and BDS seats across government, government-aided, and private institutions.

Meanwhile, the MCC has also announced the schedule for Round 3 of NEET UG 2025 counselling, which will begin on September 27. The seat matrix for Round 3 will be released on the same day. Candidates can participate in the choice filling and locking process from September 30 to October 5, with the choice locking window specifically open from 4 PM to 11:55 PM on October 5.

With over 1.24 lakh MBBS seats now available across the country following the NMC’s revised seat matrix, NEET UG 2025 counselling remains a competitive and dynamic process. Candidates and colleges are advised to adhere strictly to the deadlines published on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in — to avoid disqualification or forfeiture of seats.