MCC

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Reporting Deadline Extended, MCC Issues Final Reminder

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Sep 2025
16:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially extended the reporting deadline for NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling to 8 PM on September 26, 2025
Originally, the last date for candidates to report to their allotted institutes was September 25

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially extended the reporting deadline for NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling to 8 PM on September 26, 2025, following multiple appeals from candidates and colleges that failed to complete the online submission of admitted candidates within the earlier timeframe.

As per the revised notification, all medical and dental colleges participating in the counselling process must submit the admission status of allotted candidates on the MCC portal before the updated deadline. The committee has strictly cautioned that any admissions not reported online by this time will be treated as “Null & Void,” and there will be no provision for rectification post-deadline.

Originally, the last date for candidates to report to their allotted institutes was September 25. However, due to logistical and technical issues raised by several stakeholders, the MCC decided to grant a one-day extension to ensure fair accommodation for genuine cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round 2 seat allotment result was declared on September 17, with 31,877 candidates allotted MBBS and BDS seats across government, government-aided, and private institutions.

Meanwhile, the MCC has also announced the schedule for Round 3 of NEET UG 2025 counselling, which will begin on September 27. The seat matrix for Round 3 will be released on the same day. Candidates can participate in the choice filling and locking process from September 30 to October 5, with the choice locking window specifically open from 4 PM to 11:55 PM on October 5.

With over 1.24 lakh MBBS seats now available across the country following the NMC’s revised seat matrix, NEET UG 2025 counselling remains a competitive and dynamic process. Candidates and colleges are advised to adhere strictly to the deadlines published on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in — to avoid disqualification or forfeiture of seats.

Last updated on 26 Sep 2025
16:22 PM
MCC NEET UG NEET counselling
Similar stories
Telangana NEET UG

KNRUHS Opens Telangana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Web Options, Last Date to Apply Tomorrow

NTA

NTA Begins CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Get Apply L. . .

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: Round 1 Option Entry Ongoing; Check Full Schedule

APSCHE

APSCHE To Issue AP PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Results Today; Know Important Dates Her. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IEM-UEM Group

Puja with a Purpose: IEM-UEM Group Shares Festive Joy with Orphan Students

Telangana NEET UG

KNRUHS Opens Telangana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Web Options, Last Date to Apply Tomorrow

NTA

NTA Begins CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Get Apply L. . .

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: Round 1 Option Entry Ongoing; Check Full Schedule

APSCHE

APSCHE To Issue AP PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Results Today; Know Important Dates Her. . .

Jharkhand government

Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT; 75 New MBBS Seats Added

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality