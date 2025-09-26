IBPS

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Declared For 5208 Vacancies at ibps.in; Check Scores Now

Posted on 26 Sep 2025
17:07 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination can now access their results on the official IBPS website — ibps.in
Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Mains, the date of which will be announced soon

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially declared the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 today, September 26, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination can now access their results on the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

To check the result, candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth. The scorecard will display the candidate’s sectional and overall marks, along with the qualifying status for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025.

The IBPS PO prelims exam serves as the first stage of the selection process for recruitment to Probationary Officer posts in various public sector banks across India. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Mains, the date of which will be announced soon.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in
  2. Click on the “IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  4. Submit the details to view your result.
  5. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official IBPS website for updates regarding mains exam dates, admit card release, and further recruitment stages.

Last updated on 26 Sep 2025
17:07 PM
IBPS IBPS PO Results out
