ICSE schools to make mathematics a three-hour paper in Class IX from exams in February

Summary The council is gradually increasing application-based questions in the board exams of both Classes X and XII

Several ICSE schools have decided to make mathematics a three-hour paper in Class IX from the annual exams scheduled for February-March.

This is in keeping with the board’s decision to make math a three-hour paper in ICSE (Class X) from 2025.

In September, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), through a circular addressed to school principals, announced that the duration of the math paper had been extended to three hours from two-and-a-half hours in the ICSE exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since many schools try to follow the board pattern from Class IX, they decided to make math a three-hour paper in Class IX.

Modern High School for Girls, The Heritage School, Sri Sri Academy, South City International School and Julien Day Schools in Calcutta, Howrah, Kalyani and Ganganagar, are some of the schools that will have three-hour math papers for Class IX students.

“The pattern of questions has changed and the multiple-choice questions are not completely mental math and require time to be worked out. So, an extra half an hour would give students an ease of time. Introducing the same pattern in Class IX would give them more practice before they appear for the board exams,” said Damayanti Mukherjee, principal, Modern High School for Girls.

The term exams were either over or ongoing when the board had announced the three-hour paper.

“We have to prepare our students for the board exams and hence we have taken the decision to make math a three-hour paper from the Class IX annual exams in all our schools,” said Terence John, director of education and development, Julien Day Schools.

John said the same pattern will be followed in Classes VI, VII and VIII from the next academic session.

“An extra half an hour will give them a psychological advantage. Instead of hurriedly approaching problems they can give more time to areas they find more difficult,” said John.

Most schools said a three-hour paper in Class IX will prepare them better for the boards. The council is gradually increasing application-based questions in the board exams of both Classes X and XII.

“We are preparing the question paper of Class IX with 15 to 20 per cent concept-based questions. If it is a three-hour paper, we have to ensure that it is set to the standard of three hours,” said Souvic Jati, math teacher and academic coordinator at The Heritage School.