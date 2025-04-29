Exam results

HS results on May 7

Our Special Correspondent
Posted on 29 Apr 2025
Representational image

The results of the state higher secondary (HS) exams will be out on May 7.

The HS council said in a release on Monday that the results can be viewed on and downloaded from several websites after 2pm on May 7.

Some of the websites are: https://results.digilocker.gov.in; www.indiaresults.com; www.results.shiksha; https://wb12.abplive.com; iResult.net/wbchse-app and www.fastresult.in.

The HS was held from March 3 to 18.

Hard copies of mark sheets and pass certificates will be given to institutions from 55 distribution centres across Bengal at 10am on May 8.

As the Supreme Court on April 3 had terminated the jobs of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff at the secondary and higher secondary levels of government-aided schools, questions had been raised on whether the results could be published on time.

The sacked included a large number of teachers at the HS level who were appointed as examiners for the school-leaving exam.

In early April, council president Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya expressed his concerns over the timely publication of results.

Exam results Higher Secondary
