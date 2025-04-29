HS results on May 7

The results of the state higher secondary (HS) exams will be out on May 7.

The HS council said in a release on Monday that the results can be viewed on and downloaded from several websites after 2pm on May 7.

Some of the websites are: https://results.digilocker.gov.in; www.indiaresults.com; www.results.shiksha; https://wb12.abplive.com; iResult.net/wbchse-app and www.fastresult.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The HS was held from March 3 to 18.

Hard copies of mark sheets and pass certificates will be given to institutions from 55 distribution centres across Bengal at 10am on May 8.

The list of centres has been uploaded on the council’s

website.

As the Supreme Court on April 3 had terminated the jobs of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff at the secondary and higher secondary levels of government-aided schools, questions had been raised on whether the results could be published on time.

The sacked included a large number of teachers at the HS level who were appointed as examiners for the school-leaving exam.

In early April, council president Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya expressed his concerns over the timely publication of results.

“We took alternative measures to tide us over the crisis,” a council official said on

Monday.