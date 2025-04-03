HS notice on re-entry

The state higher secondary council will allow candidates who fail to clear the HS exams this year to pursue their studies under the semester system in Class XII afresh in the 2025-26 academic year.

The council issued a notice for students under the old annual system on Wednesday.

Students of government and aided schools wrote the HS from March 3 to 18. Results are likely to be declared in May.

“Those who won’t pass the HS this year, or who did not appear or pass the test (rehearsal exam), will be allowed to enrol for the Class XII course under the semester system. If they enrol, they will write the third and fourth-semester exams after attending classes,” said council president Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya.

Last year, the council split the plus-II courses into four semesters — the first and second semesters for Class XI and the third and fourth for XII.

Some students who had taken admission in Class XI in 2023 under the old system wrote the HS this year.

“Those students had the option to migrate to the semester system... (so they) can prepare themselves for what they will pursue at the undergraduate level,” Bhattacharya told Metro.

A council official said those who want to continue with the old system can write the HS under the old syllabus.