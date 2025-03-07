HS examinees 'thrash' teachers

The entire exam of 11 higher secondary examinees, who allegedly thrashed some on-duty teachers at an exam venue in Malda on Wednesday, could be cancelled.

The students allegedly attacked the teachers while they were being frisked before they entered the exam hall.

At least 12 teachers of Chamagram High School, under the Baishnabnagar police station, were allegedly assaulted on a day the president of the higher secondary

council was visiting schools in the district to see how the exams were being

conducted.

“We could cancel the exam of the students who have been found involved in the incident. Their involvement was established after a scan of the CCTV footage. As of now, we are letting them write the exam. Once the exams are over on March 18, they would be called to the council’s head office in Salt Lake and given a chance to defend themselves,” council president Chiranjeeb Bhattacharya said.

“Since we have zero-tolerance policy for such offences, there are as high chances that their papers could be cancelled,” he said.

Bhattacharya said the students have been segregated and will write the exam under the watch of three invigilators.

“Their scripts will be packed separately,” Bhattacharya told Metro.

Students of Kamditola High Madrasa, Char Sujapur High School and Parlalpur High School were appearing in the higher secondary examination from Chamagram High School on Wednesday.

Some students of the Kamditola High Madrasa started misbehaving with teachers when they were being frisked with hand-held metal detectors.

When the teachers started frisking, the students shoved the teachers.

When other teachers rushed to manage the situation, the examinees turned violent and thrashed them, a teacher said.

A police team went to the centre and controlled the situation. Some teachers who got injured were sent to a health centre.

The council president, who was touring Malda on Wednesday, rushed to Chamagram High School and spoke to the teachers.