Green champs take a bow and creativity peaks

Rides and relaxation

Creativity peaked at Delhi Public School, Newtown, as it hosted its annual carnival, Zephyr 2025-26, on December 20 and 21.

The chief guest was radio jockey Jimmy Tangree. He inaugurated the event with the school band playing, We Will Rock You. This was followed by a flash mob performance by the carnival volunteers.

Teachers and students set up a variety of game stalls using everyday objects. Games such as bowling with paper cups, picking up marbles using chopsticks, Newton’s Wheel were popular throughout the day.

There were also many performances staged by the students. Another attraction was Zephyr Zingo: The Housie Bingo, which kept the participants engaged.

The carnival also had commercial stalls offering handicrafts, crochet items, handlooms, jewellery and a variety of food stalls. Students could dedicate songs to their near and dear ones.

The second day witnessed an even larger gathering. Attractions such as the Dragon Train, Baby Taxi and Merry-Go-Round kept the little ones engaged, while rides such as the Columbus and Break Dance were favourites of high school students.

The social service stall, organised by the school’s interact club, reflected the spirit of service and social responsibility. The home science stall offered a spread of cakes, muffins, pasta and other delicacies, prepared by students and teachers themselves. The art stall (Karukrit) featured an exhibition of paintings and photographs taken by school students. The EVS stall (Prithvi) sold plants, pottery goods and more.

The stage once again came alive with performances by students as well as teachers. The AI and robotics stall attracted large crowds with immersive VR experiences. The Lucky Draw and the Grand Raffle Draw were the cherries on the cake

"Zephyr 2025 was back with a bang. The weather was perfect, and children, teachers, parents, subscribers of the stalls and the vendors providing the rides were all excited and thoroughly enjoyed the two days. The event became a reunion for the former students," said principal Sonali Sen.

Trail of discovery

Fifty-one students of Classes IX and XI of Mangalam Vidya Niketan were taken on a school trip to north Bengal and Bhutan. The four-day trip aimed to help students explore the natural beauty and historical significance of the region and learn new things.

The journey began with a visit to the Buxa Tiger Reserve, where students checked out a diverse range of flora and fauna. Many pictures were taken, while the students learnt the importance of protecting our green cover and its animals. Their next destination was the Jayanti river. Students admired the crystal-clear water flowing along the Bhutan foothills. They headed to Phuentsholing and a tour of the Rinchending Goempa (monastery) next. They also visited the Cooch Behar Royal Palace. The excursion was a blend of fun, learning and adventure.

"Students stepped beyond the confines of the classroom and tangibly engaged with the world. It was a profound educational experience that fostered growth, broadened horizons and cultivated a deeper understanding of regional dynamics," said school secretary Vivek Pancholi.

Sustainable goals

Students and teachers from Sri Sri Academy won awards and recognitions for taking sustainability beyond their textbooks and achieving certain goals at an event held in Delhi recently.

The school had taken part in a year-long composting programme, where students created compost for the school gardens and also sold the surplus at a fundraising event. They also repurposed waste into paper bags, coconut-shell decor, and greeting card bookmarks, and took part in the hydroponic cultivation of Bengal gram and coriander, which won them global recognition, among other projects.

Such green efforts by the school, since 2010, have got them recognition at the Global Sustainability Awards 2025, held at Miranda House, Delhi University.

At the event, principal Gargi Banerjee served as a panellist in a discussion on "Green Careers and Future-Ready Students – Why Sustainability Matters in a Conflict-Driven World". Banerjee was also conferred the Legendary Educator Award, while Sri Sri Academy received the Legend School Award. Among educators, Abhishek Biswas secured the Gold Award for Innovation India, Swarna Ravee was the runner-up for SDG 17 award, Munmun Nandi was the runner-up for SDG 15 award, and Rita Dasgupta was recognised as an Impact Educator.

Among students, Sanyam Surana of Class XII (Silver, SDG 1, Senior Category), classmate Kavya Rakhecha (Special Mention, SDG 9, Senior Category), Riddhima Jain of Class VI and Siya Baheti of Class VII (SDG Olympiad) were recognised. The Voice of the Youth address on the SDGs was given by head boy Veer Raghav Jaiswal of Class XII.

"This recognition is not just a personal milestone — it reflects the dedication, passion and collective effort of the Sri Sri Academy family. I am inspired by our students’ curiosity and the supportive community that allows us to dream, innovate and grow together," said the principal.

Abhiram Chaturvedi of UKG, Birla High School, could hardly contain his excitement as he danced “like a Christmas tree” with his friends during the Christmasspecial assembly.

Dressed in a festive costume, he twirled and soaked in every magical moment.“The best part was when Santa came and waved at us,” he shared happily.

The Christmas celebrations took place on the school grounds on December 23. Upper Kindergarten and Class I students took part in the programme, while students from Nursery to Class V attended the celebration.

The highlight of the special assembly was a musical presentation, The Star, The Sleigh and The Little Helper Who Saved the Day. The young performers, dressed as elves and reindeer, impressed the audience with their confidence, gestures and stage presence. Their performance brought the festive narrative to life. The musical revolved around Timmy, a young boy who wins a ticket to Santa’s Village. Through his interactions with Santa’s elves and reindeer, he gradually discovers the true meaningof Christmas.

Students sang carols and presented a Nativity scene. The presentation highlighted values such as love, kindness, teamwork and compassion. The excitement peaked with the entry of Santa Claus. Children were happy to interact with him.

"An air of merriment gently swept across the premises as our Christmas special assembly blossomed into a celebration of joy and reverence. The Nativity play unfolded like a living tableau of love and humility, while soulful carols floated through the morning air, weaving warmth and harmony into every heart," said headmistress Panchali Chattopadhyay.

St Francis Academy recently organised an inter-house dance competition.

The audience cheered as students came forward to showcase their talent.

The competition was divided into two groups; the first group included students from Classes VI and VII, while the second, Classes VIII and IX.

Each group presented a mix of classical, semi-classical and western performances. Every choreography was full of energy, reflecting the participants' efforts. Students kept clapping for their friends and housemates.

The special guest and judge for the event was Odissi dancer Anupriya Shaha. Principal Fr Rimesh Ekka appreciated the performances and encouraged the students.

"For me, every child is a winner. I congratulated all the participants for their hard work," he said.

The results were announced, and certificates were awarded to the students.

Imagine a contemporary Snow White, fond of taking selfies and her stepmother, the evil queen, obsessed with phone filters. Characters such as WhatsApp, Snapchat and Google fill Snow White’snew world.

Children’s Day at Lakshmipat Singhania Academy was full of joy and storytelling as teachers stepped into the spotlight to honour the spirit of childhood. Students were welcomed with colourful car stickers. The children were allowed to wear coloured clothes. The cultural programme opened with a rendition of a song.

For the junior section, teachers staged a skit centred on the responsible use of digital platforms and software applications. The narrative featured a modern-day Snow White, fond of taking selfies, with a jealous evil queen obsessed with filters. Characters symbolising applications such as WhatsApp, Snapchat and Google added humour tothe play. Middle school students were treated to a quiz on Calcutta, revealing facts about the City of Joy. The energy continued with a rap performance. The highlight of the celebration was a fashion show by the male teachers dressed as Bollywood personalities. The programme concluded with a quiz on Jawaharlal Nehru, conducted by director Meena Kak.

“Children’s Day was a beautiful reminder of the honesty and hope that children embody. Through the cultural programme, we celebrated their innocence, potential and the happiness they add to our school,” said principalJaya Misra.

“It fills my heart with happiness to see the school come alive on this special day. Children’s Day reminds us of the vision of Jawaharlal Nehru, who believed that children are the true foundation of a nation’s progress,” said Kak.

Mascot Liger danced across the field as young athletes warmed up at the annual athletic meet of St Augustine's Day School for Boys.

The day began with sports captain Akshat Roy of Class VIII carrying the torch, handed over by school principal Krishnendu Bagchi. The chief guest was footballer Ranjit Mukherjee. Energy soared as students of Classes II to VIII presented a drill, Ethnic Energy Blast.

In contrast, a yoga drill by students of Classes I to VIII brought about a compelling calm and mental peace.

Meanwhile, students in Classes VII and VIII took part in a tug-of-war match, drawing loud cheers from teachers and students alike.

The day also spelt fun for the junior section as tots came dressed as their favourite characters.

The grounds were filled with Supermans, Spidermans, Batmans and lots of superheroes and fictional figures.

The guest of honour was footballer Kabir Bose. He awarded medals and certificates to the winners, applauding their dedication and sportsmanship. He was joined by Janet Gasper Chowdhury, president of The St Augustine Education Society. He congratulated the students for their performances.

"Students demonstrated their skills in various track and field events reflecting energy, teamwork and determination. Parents and teachers actively took part in the celebrations, cheering, guiding and even joining select track events, adding encouragement throughout the day. The wholehearted involvement of students, parents and staff members made the sports meet a grand success," said the principal.