Debate

Governments aren’t doing enough to fight climate change; students raise concerns

The Telegraph
Posted on 08 Apr 2025
09:55 AM
No

People should step up

It is incorrect to suggest that the Government of India has done nothing for climate change. There are many government initiatives to tackle climate change such as the National Water Mission, National Solar Mission, Green India Mission and so on. But if you are asking if there is scope to do more, then the answer is, of course, yes. There is no such thing as doing too much for climate change. And why speak only about governments? In our individual capacities as responsible citizens, we can do our bit and nobody will stop us.

Hasita Mahawar
Class XII, Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Calcutta

Shared burden

Managing climate change entails long-term solutions and collaborations. Government initiatives such as sustainable agricultural and forestry practices, carbon pricing, national climate laws, as well as the rapid growth of renewable energy and in electronic vehicle use prove that the Government of India has been actively tackling the crisis. But damages inflicted over the years cannot be reversed immediately. Initiatives taken need to be sustained and amplified. And the citizenry has to come forward and do its bit as well.

Daizy Dhara
PhD student, department of geography, University of Burdwan

Yes

Need for strict laws

Forests are being destroyed all over the world. Carbon emissions keep rising, and industries continue to pollute. Though promises are made, real action remains much too slow. Before long, the planet will suffer irreversible damage if stricter laws are not implemented.

Raihanur Rahman
Class VIII, Delhi Public School, Rampurhat, Birbhum

Preserve forests

I think the problem is that governments are not doing enough. Rampant deforestation continues and wetland after wetland continue to vanish. If climate change management was indeed happening in the correct way, the rate of deforestation in India over the last 10 years would not have been 25 per cent.

Syed Hasib Afroz
Class X, Gitaram High School,
Berhampore, Murshidabad

Last updated on 08 Apr 2025
10:22 AM
