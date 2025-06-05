Gen-Z brigade builds a better tomorrow

Summary For over a month, Koushanee Chakrabarti of Ram Mohan Mission High School practised her dance steps after classes

For over a month, Koushanee Chakrabarti of Ram Mohan Mission High School practised her dance steps after classes. The Class X student was part of Tagore’s dance drama Valmiki Pratibha. Her persistence paid off on the final day, when loud applause filled the auditorium. What she remembered, at that point, was the importance of hard work.

Months of brainstorming, perseverance and coordination preceded the annual programme of Ram Mohan Mission High School that was hosted at the Science City Auditorium on May 22. The event marked the 253 birth anniversary of Raja Rammohan Roy, a pioneer of the Indian Renaissance and the founder of Brahmo Samaj.

The theme this year was social evils such as female foeticide, dowry and domestic violence and the need to raise awareness and educate the girl child.

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chairman V. Narayanan was awarded the Rammohan Puraskar 2025 on the occasion. Other guests included Swami Suparnananda, secretary of the Ramkrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark. They were felicitated by Sujoy Biswas, president of Ram Mohan Mission and principal of the school.

Narayanan spoke about his journey and that of Isro, narrating how the country's space programme has come a long way from carrying rocket parts on a cycle to launching over 100 satellites together.

Four women social activists — Bhakti Banuar, Samoni Mahato, Belarani Mahato and Parbati Mahato received the Rammohan Mission Acharya Samman 2025 on the occasion. They have been actively helping women in the rural parts of Purulia.

The students began by reciting Tagore’s Bharat Tirtha. “I decided to do away with the inaugural song, replacing it with Bharat Tirtha. This was our way of paying respects to the motherland and the armed forces of the nation,” said Biswas.

Next, Classes VIII-XII performed Valmiki Pratibha. The ICSE and ISC toppers were honoured for their academic excellence. Toppers of Classes VI-XI were awarded the Krishna Biswas Memorial Scholarship. Members of the school’s cricket team were awarded the Mayukh Basu Memorial Memento.

The event concluded with several dance performances by the students of Classes III-VII. The final dance showcased our freedom struggle.

A new beginning

Nineteen students of Classes VIII to XII went up on stage, teaching their mates and teachers the importance of saving water and preventing its misuse through a skit. The skit was a way of K.E. Carmel School, Amtala, introducing its 10th motto as it started its new academic session.

The event was Accendo – The Spark of Inspiration to Start a New Journey, held on the school grounds on April 9 to celebrate fresh beginnings.

The ceremony began by welcoming the dignitaries, including principal Fr Paul Thamarachery CMI, vice-principal Rev. Fr Joseph Parappally CMI, coordinators Monami Roy and Rituparna Bose and others. The chief guest was child counsellor Fr Kanauj Roy.

The event began with a prayer song by the students of Classes VIII to XII. Readings from the Bhagvad Gita, the Quran and the Bible followed.

Students of Class IX presented a welcome dance to instrumental music. The programme also recognised academic achievers, avid readers and Olympiad winners.

Students of Class VIII performed Saraswati Vandana, followed by the skit on saving resources such as water.

“We were delighted to present Accendo, the inauguration ceremony of the academic session 2025–26. We look ahead with hope and enthusiasm to this new beginning,” said the principal

Back to school

They came back to school, this time in white coats and with a mission.

The alumni members of Garden High School, who are now medical professionals, conducted an extensive health check-up for its support staff members and their families at a camp on the school premises on April 27. The event marked the start of the institution's silver jubilee celebrations.

This initiative, a first-of-its-kind for the school, was aimed to recognise the contributions of the helping staff members. The camp offered its participants comprehensive medical check-ups, dental screenings, eye check-ups and personalised health consultations. Meeting the old faces left many of the support staff members emotional.

The medical team at the camp included Dr Adrija Debnath, Dr Dyotak Chandra, Dr Mehuli Kar, Dr Rishab Bairagi and Chandreyee Kumar (a third-year MBBS student). Alumni members also volunteered and managed the event.

“Our support staff members are the unsung heroes of our institution, working behind the scenes to ensure that everything runs smoothly. This camp is a token of our deep appreciation for their dedication. What makes it special is our alumni, now successful healthcare professionals, who have come forward to give back to the school community," said principal Rajashri Biswas.

Secretary Mahua Dasgupta said: “The 25th anniversary is a milestone also for reflection. It is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the values that define the school — gratitude, care and community spirit.”

Tech dreams

Twenty girls of Classes VII and VIII, with dreams in their eyes, entered the grounds of Sri Sri Academy and were taken to the school's state-of-the-art Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) to explore its robotics kits and circuit modules. The result? Keener students with sharper minds.

The school welcomed the group from Chetla Girls' High School to mark Atal Community Day. The initiative was aimed to democratise access to STEM education. The celebration transformed classrooms into collaborative laboratories. The host school students shared their knowledge with the visitors, mentored them and explained technical concepts.

"We put in hours of hard work. Equally heartwarming was the enthusiasm and active participation of the visitors, which was reflected in their smiles," said Nabh Mittal of Class XII, a volunteer.

For many of the girls, it was the first brush with technology — from 3D printing to basic electronics, robotics kits, AI experiments and circuit-building modules. Guided by the teachers of Sri Sri Academy, the girls crafted models and understood the fundamentals of coding.

"It gives me joy to celebrate with an initiative that echoes of inclusive innovation. Our Atal Tinkering Lab hosted a special workshop for the bright young girls, introducing them to tinkering," said principal Gargi Banerjee.

Talent face-off

Debangshu Roy Choudhury of Class XI set a new school record as he clinched his fourth consecutive win in an inter-house quiz contest.

Many talents were displayed as Classes IX to XII of Mahadevi Birla World Academy (MBWA) took part in the annual inter-house debate, quiz and vernacular elocution competitions on May 14 and 15. The theme was Heritage and Headway.

The participants represented the four houses — Emerald, Gold, Royal and Scarlet. Every house fielded a team of four participants for each competition. The quiz tested their knowledge of global affairs, science, literature and sports. It ended with Royal House winning.

The motion for the debate was “This house believes that military conflicts can never be solved through soft power”. It prompted students to explore complex geopolitical realities. Emerald House emerged victorious with Scarlet House finishing second.

The final segment celebrated regional languages through Bengali and Hindi elocution competitions on May 15. The theme of the Hindi elocution was “Hindi Bhasha Ka Vikaas – From Sadhukkadi to Khadi Boli”.

Students from Classes IX and X took part in the event and were judged separately. Emerald House secured the top position in Class X and Gold House in Class IX. The Bengali elocution was titled, Chirantani (The Eternal). Scarlet House won in Class IX and Royal House in Class X. The recitations were merged with songs and music.

"Inter-house events at Mahadevi Birla World Academy aim to take learning beyond textbooks and classrooms," said principal Anjana Saha.

Keepers of discipline

Eshan Mondal of Class X felt overwhelmed when the new batch of leaders took their oath. He was as much a part of the process as anyone else. For, these leaders were elected by the students themselves, through a secret ballot.

K.E. Carmel School, Sarisha, distributed badges and responsibilities to its junior and senior section leaders during an investiture ceremony on April 30. The participants were from Classes I to X. The event opened with a recitation of The Power of Perseverance by Dhritiza Halder of Class IV, along with students of Classes VII and VIII.

Principal Rev. Fr Jojo Thuruthayil CMI, school captains, vice-captains and others lit the ceremonial lamp. Students of Classes III to VII staged a welcome song, Saraswati Vandana. The formal investiture ceremony began with the school captains, vice-captains, house captains and their deputies being given their respective badges and flags. School captains Tanisha Parvin and Swastik Mal of Class X led the oath-taking.

At the cultural event, students of Classes VII to IX danced to Pothe ebar namo sathi. Next, the baton of leadership was passed on to the leaders of Classes I to VI. This was followed by a rendition of Ek zindagi by the students of Classes III to VII.

Students of Class IX presented a skit, The Servant King, where they illustrated the essence of leadership.

"Our school's investiture ceremony was a resplendent celebration of talent and leadership. Our students shone on stage. Through a democratic process, they elected their school captain and vice-captain," said the principal.