Games-ready & fun on the plate

Carnival time

Aditya Dubey of Class XII lost the game, Feed The Lion, by a whisker;

Sourik Dolui of Class V enjoyed playing Angry Birds;

Suvanjan Sarkar of Class XII felt the stage performances were the best;

Games, laughter and camaraderie filled Heritage Academy High School as the institution hosted a carnival, Lumos 2025, on September 25 and 26. Held from 3pm to 8pm, the event brought together students, teachers and members of the alumni.

The preparations began a day or two in advance with student volunteers and teachers working tirelessly to decorate classrooms, set up stalls and organise games.

Balloons floated overhead, fairy lights brightened the corridors and colourful charts and handmade posters adorned every wall.

Each classroom became a mini-carnival, featuring games such as Darting, Tin Can Alley, Angry Birds, Casino, Tail the Donkey, Snakes and Ladders, Mind Your Steps, Puzzle Box and more. Besides, there was the ever-popular food court.

Visitors entered through Gate No. 1 and were greeted by stage performances. Just a few steps inside, students and ex-students grooved inside the DJ room. A row of food stalls served phuchka, Maggi, sandwiches, pasta and cold drinks.

Entry passes cost Rs 20 while individual game tickets were priced at Rs 10 each.

There were also package deals and offers.

From the first to the third floor, classrooms invited visitors to take part in fun activities. The Casino classroom became a favourite spot for older students while games like Saka Laka Boom Boom and Angry Birds kept the younger ones hooked.

Besides, there was a lucky draw drop box. Both current students and alumni members performed on stage.

The second day saw an even bigger crowd.

“Lumos 2025 showcased talent, nostalgia and community spirit. Teachers brainstormed games ideas catering to all age groups, promoting cultural inclusion, while student volunteers managed every detail. Local vendors set up stalls serving lip-smacking food and the stage, Altitude, came alive with live performances by students and alumni,” said administrator Sourya Sadhan Bose.

Ode to founders

Nidhi Raj Purohit of Class V was nervous when she went up on stage. But seeing her friends cheer, she gained confidence and went on to win a declamation contest.

Central Modern School, Baranagar, celebrated its 32nd Founders’ Day with a whole lot of literary events. The students paid tribute to their founders, Chittajit De and Nabarun De with a two-day celebration that opened with an addresses by principal Namrata De and secretary Mumu De. Both emphasised the mission of the founding fathers and the need to carry forward the ideals through holistic education.

Declamation, debate, extempore, narration, recitation, elocution and creative writing contests followed, showcasing the diverse talents of students across all levels.

One of the highlights was the Founders’ Day rhymes competition for Pre-nursery to Preparatory classes. Children took to the stage with renditions of Wheels on the Bus, Itsy Bitsy Spider and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, drawing applause from parents and teachers alike.

Students of Classes I to V showed equal enthusiasm. For many, it was their first experience of speaking on stage. Middle and senior school students lent depth and maturity to the event.

Their speeches and performances paid homage to the school’s ethos whileshowcasing critical thinking and originality.

The principal underlined the essence of the occasion. “It is a profound pleasure to witness our students break free from the shackles of hesitation, embracing the freedom to express their individuality through art, speech, and writing. We aim to nurture this liberty across every corner of learning,” she said.

Rain and dance

Asian International School, Howrah, organised a Petrichor Week-The Monsoon Carnival recently. The celebration was specially crafted for the youngest learners of the school, from Nursery to Class II, who stepped into a week-long journey of fun, discovery and laughter.

The school premises came alive with the rhythm of falling raindrops, the music of lilting tunes and the infectious giggles of the little ones. Dressed in bright raincoats and colourful swimwear, the children transformed the grounds into a stage of magic. The rain dance was a highlight — with showers cascading from above and happy feet twirling and splashing in puddles, every moment glistened with the simple joy of childhood.

The excitement spilt over into the pool party, where floating toys, sparkling decorations and shimmering water created a carnival of colour and imagination. Here, friendships deepened, laughter echoed and the spirit of play blossomed under the watchful eyes of teachers.

Principal Simran Sanghera said: “The Petrichor Week was a delightful celebration for our Nursery to Class II students, where the joy of monsoon was experienced through rain dance, pool party and a food extravaganza. It was heartening to see our young learners immerse themselves in the season’s spirit with laughter, energy and togetherness.”

Added director Nidhi Sharma, “The mere mention of the word, petrichor, ignites our senses and connects us to mother nature, its joys and smell. The students celebrated every droplet and embraced mother Earth. The school came alive with laughter and tiny feet tapping away to melodious beats.”

Hindi training

How to make Hindi interesting to students?

What are the changes in the marking system?

Three speakers cleared the doubts of educators at a workshop on Hindi language organised by Association of Schools for the Indian School Certificate (ASISC) at Sri Ram Narayan Singh Memorial High School, Rajdanga, on October 18. The event was sponsored by G. Ram Books.

The guests were Sailesh Pandey, secretary of ASISC (Bengal and Northeast), Seema Sapru, convenor of the training department, ASISC (Bengal and Northeast) and the principal of The Heritage School, Shashi Pandey, principal of Glenhill School, Vijay Mishra of G. Ram Books and Ahana Bhattacharya, coordinator of ASISC (Bengal and Northeast).

“As per NEP 2020, teachers need to complete 50 hours of Continuous Professional Development workshops,” said Pandey.

The event kicked off with a dance to Hum Hum Kare Kali Stotram by students of the host school. The sessions were conducted by Soumitra Kumar Jaiswal, Ramnayan Dubey, and D.V. Singh. Jaiswal began with a presentation on the new rules following the National Education Policy 2020.

“Nowadays, students are increasingly opting for foreign languages after Class 10, instead of regional languages,” Sapru stated a problem.

Singh wanted educators to encourage students to ask questions. He also asked educators to explain concepts in simple, relatable language..

At Dubey’s session teachers clarifed doubts on the marking system.

“Hindi should be taught in a simple and engaging way,” said Usha Singh, secretary of the host school.

Culture stories

Richa Dikshit of Class XII and her friends had worked for months to make their school fest a success.

"We were like parents slowly nurturing our child (the fest) into growth," said the student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Newtown. As a core committee member of the two-day Yuvakarshan 2k25, she and her peers were overjoyed when the host school was declared the overall winner. The theme was, "Rise Like a Phoenix, Reign Like a God".

The event was divided into six segments — Kartikeya’s Combat (sports), Chanakya’s Council (business), Kalpana (creativity), Shastra Byte (e-sports), Karigari Hub (skill showcase), and Vikram's Vision (innovation) — each featuring several contests.

Raaga Sangam or the eastern music kicked off the fest. The host won by performing Baramasa, depicting the cycle of seasons.

Bheem’s Bhojnalay or fireless cooking had 10 schools locking horns. The students gave traditional cuisine an innovative twist. A popular event was Nukkad Natak or street play based on social issues. The host won again with their play on child trafficking.

Day II began with a debate competition, a music contest (Raaga Rock) and a short film-making contest (Chitrakatha). Nazakat, a mythology-themed fashion show, was the high point. The host school portrayed a mix of mythological tales from different cultures.

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, was the first runner-up.

"This is an event for the youth – that’s why we call it Yuvakarshan. It’s very important because children from this age learn planning and implementation, how to organise and how to work with each other," said principal Sonali Sen.

Happy faces

They came to school in yellows, reds and pinks, ready to shake a leg on stage for their grandparents. The result, loud applause and an occasional misty eye from the members of the audience.

The Pre-primary children of Mangalam Vidya Niketan thanked their grandparents through a special celebration in the school auditorium on September 8. The aim was to make the little ones realise the important role of grandparents in their lives, as family elders and best friends.

The programme commenced with a welcome speech by principal Jayati Mukherjee. She warmly welcomed the special guests and spoke about the unparalleled contribution of grandparents in a child's life.

Nursery children looked like sunshine in yellow, LKG tots were radiant in red, symbolising eternal love, while the UKG children were dressed in pink, signifying innocence. Each lot danced to popular songs, spreading cheer among the audience.

Grandparents and kids took part in a card-making to showcase their joint creativity and teamwork. The cards were the children's way of saying thank you.

The mood was celebratory, and to capture that, there were selfie corners. Grandparents and grandchildren made a beeline for it, capturing memories in fun poses.

"It was a joyous moment for the children as well as their grandparents. The children were excited to perform on stage for their family members. The card-making activity also showcased how members of two generations can spend quality time together," said Vivek Pancholi, the secretary of the school.