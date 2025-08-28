From podiums to playrooms, students shine

Summary Zunaira Amin of Class XI faced her audience with quiet confidence as she spoke for the motion in a debate organised by Bidya Bharati Girls’ High School in New Alipore, along with Jayasree Patrika Trust, on August 12

Right to express

Zunaira Amin of Class XI faced her audience with quiet confidence as she spoke for the motion in a debate organised by Bidya Bharati Girls’ High School in New Alipore, along with Jayasree Patrika Trust, on August 12.

The topic was — "Is the judiciary successful in protecting and enforcing the fundamental rights?"

Zunaira cited the Supreme Court verdict in the Justice K.S. Puttaswamy versus Union of India case in 2017 that upheld the right to privacy. “Let us look beyond the bench, because laws cannot work when the hands meant to implement them are tied — or worse, made to look away.”

Cheers filled the auditorium as Zunaira won the best speaker's award.

Many verdicts were cited and opinions voiced as Classes XI and XII took part in the debate. Medha Naskar of Class XI opened for the proposition, highlighting landmark judgments such as Vishaka versus State of Rajasthan (1997) and Maneka Gandhi versus Union of India (1978).

“The judiciary is the soul of our democracy,” she said.

Opposing the motion, Rupsha Mishra, Class XI, cited the 1975 Emergency, which upheld the suspension of habeas corpus. Shivangi Roy, Class XI, highlighted the case of a 12-year-old Bangladeshi girl in Mumbai who was raped by over 200 men. Shivangi argued that rights are meaningless without enforcement.

Zunaira Amin of Class XI was adjudged Best Speaker, followed by Nandini Shah of Class XI and Shivangi Roy of Class XI.

"We wanted to involve our students in meaningful work. Every citizen should be aware of the many facets of our Constitution. The debate helped us identify our statistical roles," said headmistress Sharmistha Banerjee.

Speak well

Abhidyuti Bhattacharya of Class VI took to the stage to deliver a passionate speech — "We're perfectly imperfect" — by activist Muniba Mazari.

The event was the ASISC Zonal Declamation Competition 2025 hosted by National English School, VIP Road branch. Abhidyuti's diction, clarity and confidence won him the second position in the sub-junior (Classes VI to VIII) category.

Speeches on societal issues, historical reflections and ideologies filled the school auditorium as the event saw students from different schools participating in three categories — sub-junior, junior (IX and X) and senior (XI and XII).

The participants were marked on their clarity, conviction and impressive stage presence. From former American President John F. Kennedy's speech, "A strategy of peace" to author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's take on feminism, "We should all be feminists", different viewpoints were expressed and appreciated by the audience.

Anisa Rehman of Class IX, from the school's Rajarhat branch also came second in the junior category. She delivered American author William Lyon Phelps speech on "The pleasure of books...".

Principal Mousumi Saha, who is also the assistant secretary of ASISC (Bengal and Northeast) and rector Samir Kumar Saha were present at the event.

“Declamation not only builds confidence and clarity in speech but also empowers the youth to voice their beliefs and become agents of change,” said the principal.

To lead with humility

Junifa Parvin of Class XII got emotional when she was declared the games captain of Julien Day School, Howrah. It was a dream come true for her as she promised to serve her school, which she calls her second home.

Forty new student leaders, with dreams of improving the school, officially took charge at a formal investiture ceremony recently at the school auditorium. The leaders represented the four houses — Les Blues (blue), Gunners (red), Magpies (green) and Socceroos (yellow).

The management, along with the teachers, selected the new leaders on the basis of their overall performance in school. They will be maintaining discipline and upholding the school's motto. They are also expected to manage matters with humility and kindness.

The investiture ceremony began with the selected lot marching from the entrance to the school building to the auditorium, where the 40 stood according to their houses.

Arni Saha of Class XII became the school captain, while Prakriti Paul of Class XI became the vice-captain. The prefects stood behind their captains, who held the house flags. The school captain led the whole team.

An oath was taken by the leaders in the presence of principal Maryann Thorpe Smith, vice-principal Cheryl Ann Sampayo, junior coordinator Domnic Jennings, house masters and mistresses.

Specially made ties and badges were handed out to them on the occasion.

"We honoured our emerging leaders who proved that resilience, dedication and service are alive in our students. They uphold the spirit and vision of our school motto every single day," said the principal.

Blend of talent

Aadya Narayan, Deepro Roy and Ayesha Kampani walked down the ramp to songs that they had loved during their childhood.

The Class XII students were part of the core team of Calcutta International School (CIS), which organised its three-day fest Confluence 2025 on July 25, 26 and 27. Notwithstanding months of meetings, collaborations and planning, the trio wanted to take part in one event with their friends. They decided on the fashion show, where they made memories in their last year of school.

Participants of this inter-school meet had a blast as 43 events were up for grabs. The theme was "Retro", right from music to décor.

The first day featured events such a drama challenge, western solo vocals and debate, among others. There were basketball and chess meets too as well as an "IPL Auction".

Day II was packed with action. There was a Wall Art contest where students had to create evergreen icons. Middle schoolers participated in a STEM Quiz, among other events. In Brand Builders teams pitched original products with catchy slogans. The western dance competition saw participants grooving to Cheri cheri lady, Hawa hawai and other retro mashups. Runway Rewind was the fashion show.

At the closing ceremony, principal Tina Servaia felicitated guest of honour Alokananda Roy.

The host school was the overall champions. They passed on the trophy to The Heritage School. South City International School and Modern High School International followed.

"The most rewarding part was to see the students grow as they organised the fest. We just guided them, and everything else was done by them," said the principal.

Toy story

A room with a story and legacy — K.E. Carmel School, Siliguri, inaugurated a playroom on its premises on July 16. What made the room special was the love it carried.

It was full of old toys donated by students from Classes I to X. These toys had once been special to the donors and now they wanted others to play with them again. Thus, the section is renamed “Play It Again”, coined by senior coordinator Roshmi Bhattacherjee. K.E. Carmel School, Siliguri, is celebrating 2025 as the "Year of Care".

The toys were collected from the students by head girl Rimpi Sarkar on July 8. She rode a bicycle to different classes to collect the toys. The playroom also has a television, slide, tent and various remote control toys. The decor showcases various popular cartoon characters.

The room was inaugurated by principal Rev. Father Jojo Issac CMI and Rev. Brother George Kallukalam CMI. A cultural programme followed.

Also present were students from Nursery, Lower and Upper Kindergarten, academic coordinator Dipika Pradhan, staff secretary Monoswita Saha and others. Arpan Sinha of Class Vlll, Krishanu Banarjee, and the head girl from Class IX accompanied the principal in lighting the lamp, ushering in brighter days ahead.

“Play It Again is not only about playing, but also about passing on joy, values and a bond that ties the Carmel family together across all classes," said the principal.