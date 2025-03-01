physicist

Flexibility in science education must, say Physicist; ‘Research scene abysmal’

Subhankar Chowdhury
Posted on 01 Mar 2025
05:34 AM
Scientists at the science congress at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Friday

India needs to be both flexible and meticulous in the management of science education and research, Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics director Gautam Bhattacharyya said on Friday.

Flexibility in the management of science education will allow a scientist the liberty to do research and even make mistakes, Bhattacharyya said at a science and technology congress hosted by the Bengal government.

“I think scientists should reserve the right to do something wrong. You do not always have to prove that 2+2 is equal to 4. That will not lead to breakthrough science. You need to do innovative research without too many questions being asked,” Bhattacharyya said in his address at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.

At the 32nd state science and technology congress organised by the department of science and technology and biotechnology, the audience mostly included students from schools, colleges and universities.

“If you are busy filling up Excel sheets on how much money you have received and how much you have spent for what, you won’t be able to focus on research. I am not criticising that. Checks and balances should, of course, be there. But we need breakthrough research,” he added.

The theoretical physicist later told Metro that lack of proper application of mind and absence of flexibility were among the reasons responsible for India’s decline in science compared to the West.

“...in a country like India, which is a pluralistic society, dialogues and exchanges in argumentative traditions were always there and always prevailed. So there should be no reason why you cannot do good science. This is also part of democracy where you can question others,” Bhattacharyya said in his speech.

The work done by C.V. Raman, Satyendranath Bose and Meghnad Saha was on a par with what was being done globally, the physicist told this newspaper.

Bhattacharyya added: “We should differentiate between good science and bad science. So good science should be promoted and liberty should be given to the scientists to commit mistakes and learn from mistakes, not to be threatened and intimidated.”

Bhattacharyya said: “Bad science was something that was aided and abetted by Hitler.”

“He engaged a set of German scientists to discard the inventions because they were produced by Jews whom Hitler hated. Bad science is something that doesn’t allow you to raise questions and argue.”

The congress was also addressed by Asit Saha, the director general of the Geological Survey of India.

Saha lamented that the research scenario was “abysmal” in the country. “If you look back, we have had eminent geoscientists emerging out of Bengal and also from India. But think of the scenario today...My personal experience says there is no dearth of talent. I have seen people from my country going abroad and excelling. Why are they not able to do this here? This is a question that requires lots of introspection.”

The congress was inaugurated by Ujjal Biwas, the state’s minister for science, technology and bio technology.

Last updated on 01 Mar 2025
05:35 AM
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality