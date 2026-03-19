Fitness and mental agility shape smart students

Summary Explore International School marked its Foundation Day with a sports meet, Khelutsav 2026, recently

On the track

Explore International School marked its Foundation Day with a sports meet, Khelutsav 2026, recently. "Marching together during the opening ceremony was a memorable experience," said Arnab Das of Class IX.

The opening ceremony also included a flute presentation and homage to Swami Vivekananda. Students took part in march past. The chief guest was archer Rajat Halder, while the guest of honour was footballer Swarup Das. Chairman Pares Patra and principal Sarita Yadav were present too.

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The day featured drills by Pre-primary and Primary students, track-and-field events, a karate show and relay races.

"Khelutsav 2026 reflected our commitment to holistic education, where physical fitness, discipline and character-building go hand in hand," said the principal.

Tattoo and treats

Student artists turned their friends into walking canvases at G.D. Birla Centre for Education's annual school carnival on February 7.

The school grounds were transformed into a fair-like setting, welcoming students from Pre-primary to senior classes, along with teachers and others. Stalls offered games and activities such as Fix The Aim, Sort O Matic, Splash The Cash and others.

Several food joints took part in the carnival, offering momos, pizzas, sandwiches, cakes, sweets and even traditional Bengali dishes, along with street food suchas phuchka, papri chaat and popcorn.

Cosmo, the disco zone, stayed crowded as students danced to popular tracks, while the fashion show ensured the students got to shine. Flash mobs featured high-octane dances and medleys being performed by students, keeping spirits high. A special jukebox counter allowed visitors to request songs for friends and family.

For younger students, a Mickey Mouse-themed bouncy castle and interactive games such as Rumble in the Jungle provided recreation.

The event had also invited 24 children from Shoishob, an organisation that cares for underprivileged children.

"The aim was to create a platform where students, teachers and alumni members can come together to rekindle relationships and exude bonhomie. Every year, we try to make it bigger and better, and this year, we introduced the tattoo corner. Students there got to exhibit their talent," said principal C.A. Lucas.

Service is a priority

For Yuhinna Koley of Class IX, witnessing the golden jubilee of Julien Day School, Ganganagar, was an emotional moment. Having studied here since Lower Nursery, she remembered how she was always pushed towards excellence. Thanks to the effort of her teachers, she is confident and self-reliant today.

Nostalgia and purpose were the order of the day at the celebrations on February 7. It began with a service led by Rev. Paritosh Canning, the bishop of the Calcutta diocese and moderator of the Church of North India.

Rev. Canning also unveiled the plaque of the new golden jubilee building. A commemorative golden jubilee brochure was released. A special postal cover, marking the occasion, was also displayed.

Principal Michael James Rebeiro said the school aimed at providing quality English-medium education in the suburban belt while creating opportunities for students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

"Education to Julien Day School means developing good human beings with character and responsibility. That has been our proudest achievement over the last 50 years," said Terence John, director of education and development, Julien Day Group of Schools.

The principal added: "I would like our students and alumni to remember one thing — design your future not on what you earn, but on what you give. The legacy of our managing trustee has always been about giving selflessly, and that spirit is what we hope our students carry into the world."

Team triumph

Aarushi Bhroota of Class XI learnt how it feels to win as a team. "Every athlete gave their best, not just to win, but to uphold the spirit of teamwork," she said.

The annual sports day of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy (LSA) at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium on January 9 witnessed many such tales. The four houses — Vayu, Agni, Jal and Prithvi — locked horns in various events.

The programme began with a choral rendition of The Champion by Carrie Underwood. Chief guest Brigadier Ajay Chopra spoke about the relevance of technology in modern life, but urged students to return to the playing field as well.

The first major segment featured drills by Classes III to V, using hula hoops, flowing fabric and colourful flags. A march past followed to the beats of the band, led by house captains. A karate drill then demonstrated strength, control and focus.

Relay races, the 100m and 400m dash unfolded alongside other competitions drew cheers from the sidelines.

Jal House was the overall champion. Agni House was declared the winner of the march-past.

Vayu House was recognised as the "Best Cheering House", while Prithvi House won the award for best decoration. Aarushi Bhroota (Class XI), Jayant Kothari (Class X) and Bhavya Dhandhania (Class IX) were awarded best athlete honours.

The vote of thanks was delivered jointly by head boy Tanish Kedia and head girl Avni Khodiar, both fromClass XII.

"Sports day plays a vital role in the holistic development of students and remains an integral part of school life. This year, Jal House’s victorious comeback stood out as a display of determination," said principal Jaya Misra.

"Annual sports is where discipline meets determination and teamwork finds its truest expression. Every race and every cheer reflects the commitment of the academy to nurturing healthy bodies, strong minds and spirited young leaders," said director Meena Kak.

Phone story

Students from Kindergarten to Class II of Sri Sri Academy presented Sri Tarang – Joy Beyond Screen, a musical, on February 10.

What began as a cheerful children’s performance soon unfolded into a thoughtful commentary on screen dependency and a growing addiction among students.

The storyline followed a group of children heading out for a picnic. There was laughter, play and excitement — until phones appeared. Gradually, the shared joy gave way to individual screens.

As night fell, a troop of curious monkeys discovered the glowing devices and carried them into the forest.

The animals, fascinated by the new objects, began using them, only for the peace of the forest to slowly begin to crumble as conversations faded and harmony was disrupted.

Recognising the chaos, the animals gathered, and after much deliberation, they decided to approach the police and return the devices, choosing connection and calm over distraction.

Guest of honour Apala Dutta, principal of Birla Bharati, described the theme as relevant, noting that maintaining balance is crucial.

The musical was entirely an in-house production, with the concept, script, choreography, music and stage design and backdrops created bythe school.

Preparations lasted nearly three months, with teachers and coordinators adjusting schedules and finding creative rehearsal spaces, ensuring that every student from KG to Class II could participate to the best of their ability.

"Yes, the script was satire, but the intention was to spread awareness among parents. Very often, we unknowingly create the habit of screen dependency and later complain about it. This entire production — from the concept to the stage design — was done in-house. That inclusivity is our strength," said principal Gargi Banerjee.

Yuletide spirit

Santa came in a decorated e-rickshaw to spread festive cheer while kids, some dressed in retro fashion, cheered for him. The Christmas celebrations at St Jude’s High School were full of activities, gifts and life lessons.

The guests included rector Sanjukta Correa, treasurer Jonathan Correa, principal Aditi Chakraborty, senior coordinator Saswati Gupta and junior coordinatorKakoli Paul.

The programme began with Christmas carols by the school choir. Students of Kindergarten to Class III performed a Nativity play. A musical interlude followed with Ishan Ray of Class III presenting a performance on the guitar.

The retro fashion show saw students of Class III sashaying in dhoti–kurta, ghagra choli and salwar suits.

The festive spirit peaked with the arrival of Santa Claus and a bagful of gifts.

The celebration concluded with the distribution of goodie bags, refreshments and prizes.

"Some days simply pass, while others remain forever in memory. The day became one such occasion for our school, as the children blossomed like winter flowers, expressing joy, talent and generosity," said the principal.

"From the gentle strains of music to the sparkle in every child’s eyes, the celebration unfolded like a beautiful Christmas story. Each performance reflected enthusiasm and creativity, filling the school with warmth, hope and harmony," added the rector.

Tots march on

Winds of change and a new beginning swept over the South City International School auditorium as its Pre-primary section celebrated Graduation Day on February 10. The event marked the transition of young learners from KG to Class I and from Class II to Class III.

The programme began with the welcome of dignitaries, lamp-lighting, opening addresses and certificate distribution. Next, children's performances!

The main presentation was the play, Echoes of Yesterday. The story imagines mythological characters Luv and Kush travelling into the future, where they observe social problems and work to correct them. Through simple storytelling, the students conveyed messages of kindness, responsibility and awareness.

Another highlight was the percussion presentation, Hanuman Charisma. Students performed to the rhythm of the Hanuman Chalisa using tabla, drums, djembe, cajón and daf. Chief guest and dancer Tanushree Shankar was full of praise.

"Graduation is not merely a movement from one class to another; it is a celebration of every child’s growth — their resilience, confidence and evolving sense of self," said acting principal Rupika Nath.

Tradition and legacy

Applause filled the hall while awards showered as Shri Shikshayatan School marked its 73rd Foundation Day in the presence of educators, trustees, alumni members and parents.

The chief guest was Soma Bandyopadhyay, vice-chancellor of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University, and the guest of honour was Nand Lal Rungta, director of Rungta Group of Industries.

The programme revisited the institution’s philanthropic beginnings, tracing its roots to the initial aim to promote girls’ education in 1920.

The senior section danced to Mile sur mera tumhara that celebrated unity in diversity, while the junior section performed on the topic of girl child empowerment.

General secretary Vinod Agrawal talked about the institution’s journey since January 3, 1954, and emphasised happiness as a central pillar of education. He also announced the expansion of the grounds.

The school calendar on the wildlife of India was unveiled, featuring students’ artworks.

“The occasion was marked by paying homage to the founding fathers, tracing the rich legacy of the institution and highlighting the school’s achievements, goals and vision for the future. A spectacular short cultural programme left everyone spellbound. The event also recognised the dedication, sincerity and commitment of our teachers, who were honoured for their invaluable service — an appreciation they always look forward to with pride and gratitude,” said principal Sangeeta Tandon.