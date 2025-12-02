Feels Like Change

For many years, Indians aspiring to study abroad generally chose the US, the UK or Australia. However, this trend is changing. Students and their families in India — and, in fact, much of Asia — are increasingly considering Europe an option. They are attracted by a combination of affordability, high academic standards, and a lifestyle that feels both global and grounded. Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain, along with smaller nations like Portugal and Finland, are seeing a steady increase in international enrolments at universities.

The study-abroad landscape is changing. New visa regulations in the US — including stricter work authorisation rules and growing uncertainty around employment after graduation — have made students more cautious. In Canada, the government recently announced a 50 per cent reduction in international student permits. The UK has also tightened post-study work pathways and increased financial requirements. The European Union, with its simpler visa policies, strong academic networks and chance to earn a degree from multiple countries, has emerged as a practical and welcoming option.

“I was set on applying to Canada, but the visa delays and uncertainty made me rethink,” says Rohan Kapoor, a design student from Bengaluru who is now pursuing his master’s in industrial design at Politecnico di Milano in Milan, Italy. He says, “Europe felt more open. I liked that I could move between countries for projects and internships. It feels less rigid and more global.”

Cost is another major factor. While tuition fees in the US and the UK often soar above ₹40-50 lakh per year, institutes in the EU are far more affordable. In Germany, public universities charge little to no tuition, even for international students. Most students pay a semester contribution of €150-€350 (₹15,000-₹36,000), which covers administrative costs and public transportation. This is true of most disciplines, though a few specialised or professional master’s programmes, certain engineering and business degrees may cost more. France offers high-quality

degrees at state- subsidised rates, while countries like Italy and Austria combine modest fees with relatively affordable living costs.

“We realised a top-ranked European university would cost less than half of what we’d spend in the US, even after factoring in living expenses,” says Arunima Dutta, whose daughter is studying economics at Leiden University in the Netherlands. “The affordability was a big draw but it wasn’t just about cost. The programmes felt rigorous yet student-friendly, and the campus safer.”

A decade ago, language posed a major barrier but that has changed dramatically. Thousands of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across Europe are taught entirely in English, not only in the Netherlands and Scandinavia, but also in Italy, France and several central and eastern European countries.

Europe has also made it easier for students to move across borders. The European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS) enables credits earned in one country to be recognised in another, making it possible to shift universities, take electives across borders and pursue joint degrees.

This mobility can be seen in the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Programmes, wherein students study in two or more European countries and graduate with a joint degree or multiple degrees.

For many young people today, choosing a university is no longer about chasing big-name brands. They want courses that are focussed, career-oriented and offer clear pathways to employment. Most European universities allow students to specialise from the beginning rather than spend the first year on general subjects as at US universities. This opportunity to dive directly into their chosen field is appealing to those who are sure about what they want to study.

Programmes often include internships, industry collaborations and applied research, helping students gain practical experience before graduation.

The application process in Europe is generally straightforward and more student-friendly than in the US and Canada. European universities typically use a direct, criteria-based approach: if students meet the specified requirements, they are taken in. Admission decisions are usually based on transcripts, a motivation letter or personal statement, and occasionally a letter of recommendation. Standardised tests like the SAT or ACT are generally not required.

Instead of past achievements, European universities emphasise performance once the students are enrolled. For instance, in universities in the Netherlands, a system called Binding Study Advice requires students to earn a minimum number of credits in their first year. This ensures that students are assessed on their performance in the programme, not only on their past education.

Europe also offers scholarships and tuition waivers for international students. Programmes such as the Holland Scholarship in the Netherlands, France’s Charpak Scholarship, Germany’s DAAD awards and the EU-funded Erasmus Mundus help reduce overall costs. However, deadlines are early and competition is fierce.

Daily life in non-English- speaking countries may require learning a new language. Additionally, the cost of living in cities like Amsterdam and Paris can be high, and admission to popular programmes is becoming increasingly competitive. However, these challenges are manageable and are frequently outweighed by the long-term benefits of obtaining a European education and the valuable experiences it offers.