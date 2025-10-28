Extreme weather events are human induced 

Yes

Heat balance

Excessive emission of gases like carbon dioxide and methane intensifies the greenhouse effect, trapping heat in the atmosphere. This leads to a global temperature rise, which disrupts natural climate systems. As a result, we witness stronger cyclones, prolonged droughts, flash floods and deadly heatwaves. Polar ice melt and rising sea levels further prove how human activity has destabilised Earth’s climate equilibrium.

Jeannie Bakshi

Class XII, MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School, Calcutta

Fact, not fiction

The scientific consensus, as documented by organisations like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), confirms that human-caused climate disruption is already influencing weather extremes across the globe.

Saumili Mukherjji

First year, English, Loreto College, Calcutta

Butterfly effect

Unbridled industrialisation, consumerism, carbon emissions — all have a butterfly effect on the extremes of temperature, erratic rainfall, wildfires and floods of today.

Aryama Ghosh

Third year, Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta

Tree of life

Global warming is caused by things like deforestation and the burning of fossil fuels, which release carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. This has an impact on weather patterns, making them much more severe.

Ishani Dutta

First year, Calcutta University, Calcutta

No

Natural cycle

Extreme weather events have occurred throughout history, long before the human-induced rise in greenhouse gases became significant. Just because a severe flood or drought is occurring today, it does not mean that anthropogenic climate disruption is the primary cause. The most destructive extreme weather events (major storms, sustained droughts) are governed by large-scale, naturally occurring patterns in atmospheric and oceanic circulation.

Angona Mallick,

Class VIII, Krishnagar Academy, Krishnanagar