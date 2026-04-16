Extra classes: Hands that create and serve others

Summary For Shrestha Mondal of Class IV, it was a proud moment when she received an award for conduct

Pride and prizes

For Shrestha Mondal of Class IV, it was a proud moment when she received an award for conduct. Many students, like her, were happy to make their parents proud, while some were surprised when their names were called out.

The annual day of the junior section of Shri Shikshayatan School recognised students' accomplishments on March 23. The chief guest was Sudip Srimal, director of the Nehru Children’s Museum in Calcutta and a member of the governing body of the Dover Lane Music Conference.

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The guests of honour included Abishek Kumar Yadav, founder chairman and academic director, Griffins International School, Kharagpur; Wing Commander Vidhi Agarwal and Subhasree Neogi, principal of Kidzee Rainbow Academy. They were joined by Vinod Agrawal, secretary-general of the Shikshayatan Foundation, principal Sangeeta Tandon, headmistress Poushali Mukherjee and administrative general manager Subrata Ghosh.

The headmistress presented the annual report, also highlighting the community service initiatives and global outreach programmes undertaken by the school.

The cultural segment presented a narrative on global resilience, moving from conflict to hope. Through ballet, narration and music, students conveyed a message of rebuilding a kinder world and shaping the future with optimism. The prize distribution ceremony followed, where students of Classes III, IV and V were honoured under categories such as general proficiency, good conduct, all-rounder, neat uniform, consistent newspaper reader and best sportsperson. The guests emphasised the role of parents and teachers in shaping the future of children.

"The programme was well-coordinated, reflecting the dedicated efforts of both students and teachers. I want to congratulate everyone who was involved in making the annual day such a huge success. What made it truly special was the way we celebrated the holistic growth of our students and their achievements," said the

headmistress.

Act of kindness

Aisani Mukherjee of Class XI discovered how small acts of kindness can change many lives. Like her, many other students of Julien Day School, Kalyani, learnt life lessons as they took part in a donation drive, organised along with Maa Durga Society at A-11 Ground.

The initiative was led by principal G. D’Souza, vice-principal P. Ravi Kumar Rao, teacher-in-charge Richard J. Green and junior coordinator P. Rozario.

Teachers and students worked as a team.

The students enthusiastically collected jackets, blankets and sweaters for the marginalised section. Parents, teachers and staff members contributed generously. The students also raised awareness, coordinated donations and assisted in various tasks related to the charity.

The aim was to instil humanitarian values among students, helping them understand the significance of compassion, generosity and community involvement. It helped develop empathy, teamwork and civic responsibility in the participants.

"Social activities such as annual charity drives play a vital role in developing empathy, teamwork and civic sense among students. These events allow children to interact beyond the classroom, improving communication skills and building confidence.Our collaboration with Maa Durga Society in Kalyani for the winter-clothes donation drive has now become an annual tradition. Students are encouraged to donate warm clothes, which are then distributed to the needy," said the principal.

Song and dance

The lights dimmed, the curtains stirred, and a buzz swept through Sarat Sadan as young performers waited in the wings — costumes gleaming, stories ready to unfold. What followed was a celebration of creativity as Sunny Prep. & High School presented their annual day, Uchchas.

The programme revolved around the theme, Anuronon – The Resonance, reflecting how education echoes beyond classrooms and shapes lives. The students had rehearsed for over a month. The programme was inaugurated with the lighting of the lamp by principal Mahua Ghosh, assisted by head boy Sukrito Seal of Class X.

This was followed by shloka chanting by Nitish Yadav of Class VII and Suraj Kumar Mahato of Class XI. The school choir then presented the Rabindrasangeet, Akash bhora surjo tara. The opening dance, Eternity, paid tribute to dancer Ananda Shankar.

Toddlers and Nursery students won hearts with their energy while KG I and KG II danced to Bella ciao and Hukush pukush. Classes I and II honoured composer Salil Chowdhury with dances set to his iconic songs. Students of Classes III and IV presented Nature’s Symphony, a dance celebrating the beauty of the world. Classes V to VII staged a musical drama, Break the Barriers. Classes VIII to XI presented Robot Island, highlighting the irreplaceable value of human intelligence. The grand finale, Reel Icons, paid tribute to stalwarts of Indian cinema.

“Anuronon - The Resonance was a joyful celebration of our students’ talent, creativity and confidence. Each performance reflected the hard work," said the principal.

Forward march

For Arshia Aditya of VI, the best part about her school's Foundation Day was the feeling of togetherness. "It was nice to see everyone come together to celebrate the achievement and journey of our school," she said.

Calcutta Public School, Kalikapur, celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day with music, dance and enthusiasm. The guests included principal Proma Das and secretary Tathagata Das.

The programme was divided into three slots to ensure the participation of students from different age groups. The first group (Nursery to Class I) performed in the senior auditorium. Young learners sang folk songs and presented a neoclassical robotics dance. There was a fashion parade and a presentation, Timmy’s Dream.

The segment also included another performance, Ganga, and concluded with jazz and Mayurbhanj dance performances.

The celebrations then moved outdoors to the astroturf, where an airshow took place.

Next, Classes II to V performed, their emcee were Ananya Arora and Gargi Chatterjee of Class XI. The school band spiced up the ambience. A play, Moksha, followed, depicting the court of Yamlok with jazz and Mayurbhanj performances. The segment concluded with a song by the teachers.

Classes VI to IX took part in a Hindi retro jam session, a reprise of Moksha, energetic dances and a street play.

In between, there were the cake-cutting and a quiz contest.

The celebration concluded with an inter-house cricket match where Rose House emerged champions.

"The 32nd Foundation Day was a proud and joyous occasion for our entire school community. It reflected the collective efforts of our students, teachers and staff members in nurturing an environment of learning, discipline and creativity," said the principal.

"Over the years, the school has grown through dedication, discipline and a shared commitment to excellence. It is heartening to see our students continue this legacy with enthusiasm and determination," added the secretary.

Patriotic pulse

Decorated classrooms, stall-hopping visitors and enthusiastic student-presenters explaining ideas — Bidya Bharati Girls’ High School turned into a hub of learning and creativity during Melange, a two-day school exhibition held on March 13 and 14, involving students from Classes V to XII.

J. Das Gupta, scientist at the Zoological Survey of India, and Mainak Roy, associate professor at Netaji Subhas Open University, inaugurated the exhibition. The second day opened with an inaugural session led by Mukul Agarwal, president of Vidya Bharati Society for Educational and Scientific Advancement, and B.N. Jain, member of the school's managing committee. The exhibition began on the ground floor, featuring a yoga and wellness display.

The first and second floors showcased subject-wise displays. Mathematics models demonstrated concepts such as the Pythagorean theorem, angles and ellipses, while science exhibits included chemistry experiments and physics models on Aditya L1 and geostationary satellites. Biology students presented hydroponics and hormones of animals and plants. Political science students highlighted equality and fundamental rights, while students from nutrition explained balanced diets through food pyramids. A special Vande Mataram exhibit celebrated women's power. The psychology section introduced career counselling booths, hosted by students of Class XI and XII.

"Melange provides our students with a platform to explore their potential. The dedication displayed by the students truly makes this event a proud moment for the school," said headmistress Sharmistha Banerjee.

Court call

Saanvi Agarwal of Class XII got an insight into the Indian Constitution during a visit to the Assembly. The most memorable part of her visit was an interaction with speaker Biman Banerjee.

Courtrooms and corridors of power became classrooms for students of Classes XI and XII as the legal studies and political science departments of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy undertook an educational visit to Calcutta High Court and the Assembly recently.

At the high court, students observed civil, criminal and constitutional proceedings, gaining insight into the structure and rhythm of real court hearings. They were taken into the courtroom of Sujoy Paul, Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, where they witnessed the decorum and discipline that define the country’s judicial process. The students also interacted with advocates, engaging in discussions on legal careers. The speaker encouraged young learners to take an active interest in democratic processes and shared insights on the role of youth participation in governance and politics.

"Students not only admired the heritage structure of the high court but also found the experience intellectually stimulating," said principal Jaya Misra.

Added director Meena Kak: "The visit to Calcutta High Court was an insightful learning experience, giving students a glimpse into the real-world application of laws and the Constitution. It highlights the importance of experiential learning in shaping responsible citizens. By witnessing the law in action, students can develop a deeper understanding."