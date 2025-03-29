Exams

Exam clash: JEE dates altered

The National Testing Agency that conducts the JEE (Main) has considered a request from students whose Class XII board exam is coinciding with the JEE (Main) so they can write both tests.

“NTA has received representations from a few candidates mentioning that their Class XII Board Examinations are coinciding with the JEE (Main) Examination date slot allotted to them. Such representations have been considered in order to facilitate the candidates, so that they can write their Board Exams and JEE (Main) Examination as well and it has been decided to allot another Examination Date Slot to the candidates,” the NTA said in a public notice on Friday.

Students who have alerted the agency about the clash of dates are being sent a fresh “city intimation slip”.

“We have changed the dates of candidates whose Class XII board exam is coinciding with the JEE (Main)....,” said a senior NTA official.

The JEE (Main) will be held from April 2 to 4 and April 7 to 9 in different slots.

Exams JEE NTA board exams
