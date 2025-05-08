Drills in schools to ready students for emergency

Several schools in the city conducted mock drills to train students, teachers and staff to look for cover, evacuate classrooms and reach a relatively safe spot during an emergency.

Alarm

Across campuses, an alarm went off, signalling students to hide themselves or look for cover. At La Martiniere for Boys, the alarm went off at 11.25am.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The students were in the classroom when the alarm went off. They had been told that they must hide when they hear the alarm. They hid under benches,” said Amita Mukherjee, a teacher at La Martiniere for Boys.

Duck for cover

Students across the schools tried to fit themselves under desks and benches. In some schools, students covered their ears with elbows to protect their heads.

“Students were spread across the campus, in classrooms and fields and were asked to find a shelter. Those in the open, like the playground, had been told to locate the nearest shelter,” said Suchandra Laha, headmistress of Future Foundation School.

In most schools, the drill lasted 15 to 20 minutes.

Evacuation

In some schools, the students were also trained how to evacuate buildings quickly in case of a fire or a hostile attack.

“We have not seen any war. The exercise in school at least gave us an understanding of how we are to react when we hear a siren,” said Avantika Das, a Class XII student of La Martiniere for Girls.

At Delhi Public School Ruby Park, the students were trained to move from one place to another, keeping their upper bodies and heads down.

“Students are not used to these kind of drills. What they learn in school, they can share with others and create awareness,” said Joyoti Chaudhuri, principal, Delhi Public School Ruby Park.

In most schools, the drill on Wednesday had been limited to how to respond in case of a fire.

Drills were conducted at Aditya Academy Senior Secondary Dum Dum and Aditya Academy Secondary, Barasat.

“These exercises are life lessons that empower students to act swiftly and responsibly during a crisis,” said Kasturi Kejriwal, chief operating officer, Aditya Group.

On the field

At La Martiniere for Girls and La Martiniere for Boys, students were briefed on fire extinguishers and basic first aid.

“Never return to a burning building,” said Frederick Liao, a teacher at La Martiniere for Boys and part of the school’s NCC unit.

“With these drills, a consciousness is building among the students,” said Rupkatha Sarkar, principal, La Martiniere for Girls.