Culture, gift of cloth bags & clash of words

Summary Shopkeepers in College Street Market, Chhatu Babu Latu Babu Bazar and near Ram Mandir area were surprised when a group of students approached them

Plastic-free

Shopkeepers in College Street Market, Chhatu Babu Latu Babu Bazar and near Ram Mandir area were surprised when a group of students approached them. ­Among the students was Samriddhi Shaw of Class VIII, who also approached random shoppers. The look of surprise soon changed into a broad smile as the students handed them handmade cloth bags in a bid to make the locality plastic-free.

Members of the Eco Club of Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya have been promoting environmental awareness and social responsibility in their neighbourhood by distributing cloth bags for a few years now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Classes VI to X make these bags themselves throughout the year, using old cloth during their SUPW classes or at home. These are distributed to local vendors and shoppers, free, to promote a sustainable lifestyle.

Plastic bags were also collected from users as the students explained to them the harmful effects of plastic on the environment and wildlife.

The campaign was part of the club’s ongoing project — “Say No to Plastic Bags” movement.

"We are working on our long-term social goal to raise awareness on plastic ban. Our students are focusing on educating the public about the harmful effects of plastic pollution, promoting eco-friendly alternatives and encouraging behaviour changes such as reducing plastic use and supporting recycling programmes," said principal Nupur Banerjee.

Wit & voice

When Rayan Banerjee of Class X, Delhi Public School, Megacity, goes up on stage, he is completely focused, and everything else fades away

For schoolmate Anjali Saxena of Class IX, her dad inspired her to voice her opinion

The two made a winning team as they spoke about the pros and cons of artificial intelligence at the Frank Anthony Memorial All-India Interschool Debate Competition 2025 (Category II, Stage II) hosted by South City International School on August 18.

The auditorium of South City International School turned into an arena of forceful opinions and sharp rebuttals as members of eight schools locked horns.

The motion was — “AI in Education: improving critical thinking or encouraging passive learning”. It was revealed to the participants just an hour before the event. With no access to electronic devices, the debaters from Classes IX and X were required to rely on books and their own knowledge. The debate was moderated by educator Saswata Mondal.

Samriddhi Verma of Assembly of Christ School, Barrackpore, began by saying, “AI is not passive — it is an active friend that hones our curiosity.” Anjali retorted that AI often delivers answers “on a platter”, eroding originality and fostering plagiarism. She spoke of nations where AI is restricted in academics, a caution against blind dependence.

Arshia Datta of Garden High School, however, pointed to the Padhai With AI initiative that was already enriching classrooms, especially in government schools.

Pragya Singh of Sacred Heart Convent School, Jamshedpur, was declared as best speaker with Rayan as the first runner-up and Arshia the second runner-up.

The title of Best Team went to Delhi Public School, Megacity, who will now advance to the national finals.

“It takes immense courage for young students to step onto a stage and speak their minds before an audience. The Frank Anthony debate is a wonderful platform,” said acting principal Rupika Nath.

Movie date

Antara Dey of Class XII credits her school, P.B.Academic School, forinstilling in her empathy, teamwork and the love for community service outside her classroom lessons.

As an extension of that learning, Antara and other members of the school’s Interact Club took out 25 children from Deria Underprivileged School on a movie date.

The film was Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par at Inox, Forum Mall in Elgin Road.

For many of the 25 kids, it was their first time inside a multiplex. The theatre filled with laughter and the smell of popcorn as children from both institutions watched the film and bonded.

The school club had organised the event in association with Rotary Victoria. The children were accompanied by their club teachers.

The day concluded with dinner packets handed out to each of the 25 children.

Over the past two years, the club has taken part in many community services such as visits to orphanages and planting saplings.

“I’m proud of our Interact Club students for taking this thoughtful initiative. Bringing joy to these children and making them feel special is a beautiful way to teach compassion. Acts like these truly reflect the values we strive to instil in our students,” said principal Madhuparna Andrews.

Beautiful game

Chants from student supporters and drum beats took over the grounds of Hebron School, New Rangia, as it hosted the fourth edition of The Hebron Football Cup 2025, an inter-school meet. Twenty schools locked horns this year, the meet following the league-cum-knockout format.

Conceived in 2022, the meet aims to provide a platform for young footballers on a bigger stage. The inaugural edition featured 12 schools, with Doon Heritage School, Siliguri, lifting the trophy.

Sixteen schools took part next year, with Mahbert High School, Siliguri, emerging as the winner. In 2024, 19 schools battled it out, with Mahbert High School, Siliguri, clinching its second victory.

The participating schools this year are Immanuel International School, Lime Light High School, Army Public School, Bengdubi, Victoria Public School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bengdubi, Mount Litera Zee School and others. The tournament was formally inaugurated on August 27 with an opening ceremony that brought students, teachers, parents and guests. It began with a prayer and scripture reading. Founder-director of Hebron Schools, Rev. Mammen Joseph, officially declared the tournament open. The finals are slated for September 17.

The teams feature a mix of experienced players and debutants, providing high-quality matches and thrills.

“The Hebron Football Cup is more than just a tournament; it is a celebration of teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship,” said principal Jemeema Philipose.

Dance and lessons

The auditorium at Birla Divya Jyoti School was filled with sounds of bol and matching footwork as students and teachers tried to learn the basics of Odissi in a two-day workshop, conducted in association with Spic Macay,in July.

Odissi exponent Pompi Paul led the workshop, teaching participants the intricacies and signature movements of the classical dance to provide a cultural experience and introduce them to a new art form.

Paul also taught the participants the history of the dance, its techniques and how to emote. She encouraged the students to explore their creativity and connect with their cultural roots.

The guest of honour was entrepreneur Pankaj Karwa, who has also led many environmental, educational and social welfare programmes. He praised the efforts of Spic Macay and Birla Divya Jyoti School in promoting a traditional art form and fostering a deeper understanding of heritage among the youth.

Participants practised some fundamental postures and expressions that characterise Odissi. As the workshop concluded, many students expressed their desire to continue learning.

“The Odissi workshop in collaboration with Spic Macay has been a long-awaited dream. I am delighted that we have begun this association, which will greatly enrich the cultural sensibilities of our students and faculty,” said principal Shweta Tiwari.

Career choices

Arnav Singhania of Class VIII wants to study biology in future. A chat with representatives from Ashoka University cleared his vision further.

Raghav Rai of Class IX also learnt which institutions are best suited for BTech.

While most career fairs cater to high schoolers, this one, held on the seventh floor of Sri Sri Academy, was meant for Classes VI to XII. The event was held on July 12, along with a parent-teacher meeting for the respective classes. The day provided students an opportunity to engage directly with representatives from Indian and international universities. The footfall crossed 1,000 parents and students. Some of the participating institutions were FLAME University, OP Jindal University, Krea University, IILM University, Amity University and iLead Kolkata.

Organisations such as ETS, TOEFL and ICSI offered insights into overseas education and standardised test preparation. The fair offered age-appropriate focus — younger students were exposed to emerging domains, middle schoolers were guided in stream selection, and the senior ones enjoyed one-on-one interactions with university representatives.

“The career fair offered our students exposure to diverse academic options, direct interactions with university representatives and insights into scholarships,” said principal Gargi Banerjee.

Students of Orchids, Burdwan, perform a dance recital on patriotism to celebrate Independence Day. The guest of honour was Sister Ruma of Prajapita Brahma Kumari. Director Bijoy Kumar Gupta hoisted the Tricolour, and everybody sang the national anthem. Students sported Tricolour headbands or sashes, sang and danced to patriotic songs, some waving miniature flags. As the little ones performed, their parents clapped along. The director spoke about the importance of freedom. “It’s important to become responsible citizens and uphold the values of unity, integrity and respect for all,” he said. The celebration concluded with the distribution of sweets.