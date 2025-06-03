Creative internship

Response India, a leading marketing communications agency based in Calcutta, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the Response Certificate of Merit in partnership with Calcutta’s Government College of Art & Craft. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic excellence and industry expertise by offering meritorious students an internship. Each year, up to three outstanding students will be selected for a three-month internship at the agency, enabling exposure to the dynamic world of marketing communications, branding and design. As part of the initiative, some students visited the Response India office (see pic).

During the internship in the agency, students will gain hands-on experience and hone skills in copywriting, design, marketing communication, social media management, use of artificial intelligence, understanding consumer behaviour and brand building.

They will also develop essential skills such as multitasking, preparing presentations and research techniques. By immersing themselves in real-world projects, students will refine their creativity, adaptability and strategic thinking, preparing them for successful careers in advertising.

Commenting on the initiative, Rashi Ray, director of Response India, said, “Creativity thrives on fresh perspectives. As Response India steps into its 40th year, we want to include and engage with the student community who will go on to become the creative thinkers of tomorrow. This is our way of training creative talent, providing them an industry platform while keeping alive the rich legacy and artistic excellence that the Government College of Art & Craft represents.”

The Government College of Art & Craft, founded in 1864, celebrated its 160th students’ annual exhibition in March. The institution has been a cradle for many of India’s celebrated artists such as Ganesh Haloi, Jogen Chowdhury, Jayasri Burman and Paresh Maity.

Forever Bard

Iattended the Shakespeare Day celebration at Durgapur Government College — organised by the department of English, under the institution’s innovative cell — for the first time this year despite having been a student of the college for nearly two years. I wondered, “Is it really necessary to celebrate Shakespeare with such enthusiasm in Durgapur?” That doubt, however, was completely dispelled by Nivedita Acharjee’s explanation of innovative ways of teaching an otherwise European text in an Indian classroom.

In his thought-provoking talk, Ariktam Chatterjee from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Government College in New Town, Calcutta, explored how Shakespeare’s works

have found a prominent place in Indian cinema and theatre, with special emphasis on Bengal. He also shared intriguing details about the origin of proscenium theatre

in India — in Bengali and Parsi theatre traditions — emphasising how Indian performance arts and Shakespearean drama have long been intertwined.

With patronage from our principal Debnath Palit, the drama and film club Crafting Worlds was inaugurated with solo performances by nine students. They either enacted a scene from a Shakespearean text or translated it into Bengali and adapted it to the Indian context. These sketches brought to life complex characters such as Macbeth, Lady Macbeth, Romeo, Juliet and Helena with passion and flair. The celebration was a beautiful reminder of how timeless literature continues to inspire.

Roopsha Roy

Second year, Department of English, Durgapur Government College, Durgapur