Confused about future, here's the inspirational story of a mid school kid, now an adult

Whether it’s a job you actually plan to do one day, something you heard about once that sounded interesting or a position that doesn’t even exist yet — do you have a dream job? Why does this job capture your imagination?

Will Shortz, the New York Times crossword editor, celebrated his 30th year on the job in November 2023. In Will Shortz’s Life as a ‘Professional Puzzle Maker’, Deb Amlen, a Times crossword columnist, writes about his career, one that many would like to have.

When a young Will Shortz turned in a middle school essay about what he thought becoming an adult would be like, his teacher was certain that he had not understood the assignment. His goal of becoming a “professional puzzle maker” had little to do with the adult responsibilities the teacher was hoping to read about. He was given a B+.

On November 21, 2023, Shortz celebrated his 30th year as the crossword editor of The New York Times, so he may finally be able to shake off that early hint of scepticism. With his self-designed Indiana University, US, degree in enigmatology — the scientific study of puzzles as related to semiotics, culture and cognition — a 15-year stint as the editor of Games magazine, his founding of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, a 30-year tenure at The Times and his weekly appearances as the puzzle master on the NPR programme Weekend Edition Sunday, it’s safe to say that he is as entrenched in professional puzzle making and editing as anyone can be.

But how did he get that cool job?

There have been only three other New York Times crossword editors since 1942, when the paper decided to publish puzzles in its magazine as counter-programming to the news about World War II. Shortz became the fourth in 1993.

Each of his predecessors brought something valuable to the crossword, Shortz said. Margaret Farrar, the first editor, had established the rules of modern crossword construction and increased the quality of the entries and clues; Will Weng, the editor from 1966 to 1977, brought a touch of humour to the clues and increased the number of themed puzzles published; Eugene T. Maleska brought a new level of rigour and sophistication to the puzzles.

Maleska, the cantankerous editor who had held the job since 1977, died in August 1993, and Jack Rosenthal, the Times magazine editor, was looking for a replacement. The other candidates were decades older than Shortz, who had just turned 40.

“Jack Rosenthal liked my age,” Shortz said. “I think he foresaw the digital revolution and that it would be helpful for The Times to have someone who could bridge the

generations.”

When asked by Rosenthal what he would like to do with the crossword, Shortz remembered saying, “I want to maintain the quality and intellectual rigour of the crossword. But I would also like to bring in young contributors, fresher themes and more modern vocabulary.”

Students, read the entire article and then answer these questions.

Are you surprised to learn that “professional puzzle maker” could be a career? Would you want Shortz’s job?

Is there a job you dream about having someday? If so, what is it and why does it interest you?

Shortz designed his own college degree to prepare to be a professional puzzle maker. If you were to design a degree or training programme to prepare you for your dream job, what would it look like? What kinds of classes would you want to take? With whom would you want to study or apprentice? What would you hope to learn and be able to do?

Why do you think you would be good at this job? What skills, insights, perspectives or knowledge would you bring? In what ways do you think you could contribute to or transform the field of work?

In his middle school essay, Shortz wrote that he imagined the life of a professional puzzle maker as one of “fun and leisure”. What do you imagine your adult life would be like with your dream job?

NYTNS