‘Communication still top skill’

As India’s economic fabric undergoes rapid transformation, along with other Indian metros, Calcutta’s talent market is trying to keep pace. According to data culled by LinkedIn, a social media “employment-focussed” platform, the city’s AI talent pool has more than doubled in the past 12 months. The term AI talent refers to professionals who possess the technical expertise, cognitive abilities and soft skills necessary to develop, implement and work with artificial intelligence systems. How are professionals adapting to the ever-evolving demands of the job market? Are soft skills completely passe? Prasun Chaudhuri asks Ruchee Anand — India country head, talent and learning solutions at LinkedIn — these and more. Here are excerpts.

Q How will AI impact the job market in India?

AI is reshaping the very core of the job market — jobs are no longer being seen as just titles but a collection of tasks aligned to specific skill sets. And this change is being felt across a majority of, if not all, industries today. As AI moves deeper into businesses and workplaces, we can see new roles emerge. AI is creating newer jobs, not fewer jobs. Professionals across India are over-indexing (focussing too much) on learning new skills, especially those related to AI. About 55 per cent of professionals surveyed in Calcutta recognise the need for continuous learning, and 72 per cent of them believe getting ahead in their careers depends on how comfortable they are with AI. There is a readiness among Calcutta’s professionals to meet market needs and prepare for what lies ahead.

Q How are Indians adapting to the AI-driven job market?

India’s workforce is rising to meet the moment. In fact, 75 per cent of Indian leaders say that they wouldn’t hire someone without AI skills. Calcutta, in particular, is feeling this shift. Demand for AI talent is climbing rapidly across IT services, consulting, system design and software development, according to LinkedIn Talent Insights (LTI) data. The response from professionals has been equally strong. LTI data shows that Calcutta’s AI-skilled workforce grew by 111 per cent between 2023 and 2024. In Calcutta, the most in-demand skills being learned include AI, IBM AIX (IBM’s Unix operating system), deep learning, Python and applied machine learning.

Q Is Gen Z more amenable to quick shifts in career trajectories?

Gen Z is open to change and also clear about what makes them stick to a job. What stands out most is their boldness; 43 per cent of Gen Z professionals in India say they would apply for a role even if they don’t meet all the listed requirements.

Q Which are the jobs that are most in demand? What skill sets do they require?

Some of the new titles are aircraft maintenance engineer, robotics technician, building information modelling technician, sustainability analyst, behavioural therapist. In Calcutta, job profiles that are in demand are product designer, engineering manager, restaurant manager, sales director, visual merchandiser, planning manager, search engine optimisation specialist, technical assistant, design manager and portfolio manager.

LinkedIn’s Skills on the Rise list points to skills that professionals must invest in to grow in their careers. The fastest-growing skills that companies in India are looking for include creativity and innovation, code review, problem-solving, pre-screening and strategic thinking.

Three of the top five are distinctly human skills, reminding us that staying relevant in an AI-driven world is not just about mastering technology but also soft skills. Recruiters are actively seeking professionals who can think creatively, solve complex problems and lead with strategic clarity. Business leaders echo this shift and 41 per cent of Indian HR heads say communication is the top skill needed to navigate change.

Q In the last two years, there have been mass layoffs. Are the people who lost jobs reinventing their careers or shifting to new domains?

Shifting macroeconomic winds have kept various sectors on a constantly evolving axis. This economic tide also calls for leaders to adapt to the dynamic environment. In a tight labour market, LinkedIn is a community that employees can turn to for help and hope. Employees and job seekers turn to the platform to move ahead in their professional journey by looking for organisations that align with their beliefs and values.