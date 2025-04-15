villagers

climate change and Char life

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
Posted on 15 Apr 2025
04:47 AM

ADVERTISEMENT

The people in Bowalmari Nandanpur village in Jalpaiguri district can’t forget the horpa baan or flash flood two years ago. The village is located on Nijtaraf Char, a riverine island formed by the deposition of sand and silt in the Teesta. The villagers are not aware of the term glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). Neither do they know what climate change means, but they have traumatic memories of the fury of Teesta as its raging waters swept away their homesteads, farmlands and animals.

Farmers like Jitendra Chandra Biswas and nonagenarian Nepal Sarkar had never seen such ferocity of the river since they made the char their home eight decades ago.

The deadly South Lhonak lake GLOF in Sikkim in October 2023 was triggered by the collapse of 14.7 million cubic metres of frozen moraine, releasing a tsunami-like wave that devastated the Teesta Valley and chars downstream in Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Bangladesh. Recent studies have confirmed that climate change played a crucial role in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the flash flood was induced by climate change, the char dwellers couldn’t apprehend its sudden attack. Neither could any weather forecasting system provide a advance warning. As a result, they failed to save their animals and houses,” said Mehebub Sahana, Leverhulme fellow and lecturer in geographical information system at the University of Manchester in the UK. Sahana recently visited the char with a team of researchers who conducted a workshop with the inhabitants to find out indigenous knowledge that might help them fight the impact of global warming. “The fisherfolk and farmers here have devised their own methods to predict floods,” he added. For instance, they know a devastating flood is in the making when ants rush to treetops carrying their eggs.

The Manchester team was supported by associate geographers from Presidency, North Bengal and Coochbehar Panchanan Barma universities. Key support was provided by professors Arindam Basak and Snehasish Saha from North Bengal University. Saha said, “We are trying to gauge river bank erosion vulnerability in the char and along the banks of the Teesta by studying the bank erosion hazard index. Thus we can understand the hydraulic imbalance caused by flash floods from a glacier-fed Himalayan river.”

Sahana and his team also discussed with people their challenges and future aspirations. Based on local knowledge, the team is working on a solution to help them combat future climate change disasters. Alladi Roy, a 55-year-old woman, runs a multipurpose shop on the char. She said, “Normally, we welcome floods because later we have a bountiful harvest. We have learnt to live with such monsoon floods but are helpless against a horpa baan. If this happens time and again, we will have to migrate.”

Sarkar, 92, has no wish to leave the char. He believes the river is their ally. He says, “Humans mess with the flow and interfere with the river’s course. They build dams and embankments, so the river turns furious.”

Last updated on 15 Apr 2025
04:48 AM
villagers Climate Change villages Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Jalpaiguri
Similar stories
Chatterjee started as a student of engineering but eventually shifted to biology. His doctoral research involved a close study of zebrafish
Neuroscience

‘Always helps to have a diverse training’

Representative Image
NEET UG 2025

NTA to release NEET UG admit card soon at neet.nta.nic.in - Know how to download

Assam government

SLPRB Issues Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025- Details Inside

SSC Stenographer Recruitment

SSC Stenographer Grade C and Grade D Skill Test Admit Card 2025 OUT- Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Chatterjee started as a student of engineering but eventually shifted to biology. His doctoral research involved a close study of zebrafish
Neuroscience

‘Always helps to have a diverse training’

Representative Image
CTET 2025

CTET July 2025 Application to begin soon on official website - Know how submit your a. . .

Representative Image
NEET UG 2025

NTA to release NEET UG admit card soon at neet.nta.nic.in - Know how to download

Assam government

SLPRB Issues Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025- Details Inside

SSC Stenographer Recruitment

SSC Stenographer Grade C and Grade D Skill Test Admit Card 2025 OUT- Direct Link Here

National Testing Agency

CUET PG 2025: Provisional Answer Key Expected Soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG- Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality