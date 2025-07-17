Chess meet

Nine rounds, 493 chess enthusiasts and an inclusive meet — the FIDE-rated Rapid Chess Championship 2025 hosted by Griffins International School, Kharagpur, was all that and more.

Organised by United Creation Chess Academy, affiliated to Paschim Medinipur Zila Daba Sangstha and recognised by Sara Bangla Daba Sangstha and the All India Chess Federation, the event was held on the Kharagpur school grounds on June

7 and 8.

It followed the Swiss system of pairing where the players played five rounds on Day I and the remaining four the next day.

The event ended with the prize distribution ceremony. Ninety-two trophies and certificates, along with cash prizes, were awarded to the players.

Students from various schools of Bengal had participated in various categories. For players below 13 years, the top 10 boys and top seven girls were awarded from each category. In the Under-I5, Under-l7 and Under-19 categories, top five boys and three girls were awarded.

There were also special awards for players above 60 years and the best women player above 20.

A highlight of the tournament was the Inspiring Performance Awards presented to specially-abled players in the physically and visually challenged categories.

Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He asked the young chess players to embrace discipline, practice and strategic thinking, qualities essential in both chess and life.

Also present were the chairman of Griffins International School Abishek Kumar Yadav and principal Pradeep Kumar Samal.

Yadav said: "Chess is not just a game; it is a discipline that nurtures focus, strategy, and foresight in our students. We are proud to have provided a platform that celebrates talent, intellect, and inclusivity on such a grand scale."