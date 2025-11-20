Indus Valley World School (IVWS)

Check! 1... 2... 3... Young voices on air

Chandreyee Ghose
Chandreyee Ghose
Posted on 20 Nov 2025
10:41 AM
(From left) Asmita Saha, Anjali Chaurasia and Abhigyaan Pramanik discuss their film at the new studio at Indus Valley World School

(From left) Asmita Saha, Anjali Chaurasia and Abhigyaan Pramanik discuss their film at the new studio at Indus Valley World School The Telegraph

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Five students from Class IX were working on a short film, their first psychological thriller

Five students from Class IX were working on a short film, their first psychological thriller. “It will have background music and maybe a song that I will write,” said Diptanshu Raha, a Class IX student of Indus Valley World School (IVWS).

He and four other classmates were sitting in their school’s newly set-up soundproof studio, named Voice of IVWS, that offers them the facility to host podcasts, mix music, edit videos and learn about new career options in media. The studio is yet to be formally inaugurated. But students have already started using it since November 4.

The school has also started a new club, Media & Communications, whose members will be taught the basics of microphone technique, radio hosting and production, podcast hosting, creative and scriptwriting, video editing, dubbing and voiceovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club members — about 35 students from Classes VI to X — will go through training under radio jockey and podcast host Saranya Shekhar Paul (RJ Shekhar).

“So many students want to host podcasts, become influencers or dubbing artists. They need to know the basics of how to face the microphone and the post-production work,” said Paul.

The soundproof studio, complete with a built-in editing system and facilities to mix music, is also accessible to students, who are not part of the club. “I just finished interviewing director Arindam Sil in our new studio,” said Srijato Banerjee, a Class XII student, who is a non-member. “I interviewed him for a thalasemia campaign. I hope to be a podcast host one day. Previously, I had to do this in the reception or audiovisual room. Now, I feel like a professional,” he said.

Prisha Moitra of Class IX plans to take up science and be an academician. But she already runs a YouTube channel on the side. “I interviewed alpona artist Ratnaboli Ghosh for a film that my friends and I are planning to make,” said Prisha. Classmate Aratrika Ray assisted Prisha. “This experience made me feel like a pro,” Aratrika said.

Principal Reshma Bhattacharya said: “They can also record content for their own social media page or channel, but under supervision. Education these days is about knowledge and skill. We don’t need to hire a studio facility to mix music for our concerts. Our students are being taught the basics of producing videos,” she said.

Added vice-principal and administrator Madhumita Seal: “The students will now have a platform to explore their passions and develop skills in audio production, interviewing and storytelling.”

While many schools in the city have audiovisual rooms, few have a full-fledged soundproof studio. According to Suman Singh Ganguly, academic director of Delhi Public School, Megacity, they are planning to build a recording studio this year. So does the NES World School. “We are getting the school’s interiors ready to build a soundproof studio,” said Mousumi Saha, founder-principal of National English School.

“Our western music room in the basement doubles as our recording room. We have done recordings and voiceovers there,” said Mahua Chakraborty, head of performing arts and marketing, South City International.

Seema Sapru, principal of The Heritage School, said that while their college has a big studio, the school has two smaller soundproof rooms where students record audio and visual content. “Our children use it to record songs. But I won’t call it a studio.”

Last updated on 20 Nov 2025
10:41 AM
Indus Valley World School (IVWS)
Similar stories
National Award

DRDO National Award: UGC Invites HEIs to Submit Nominations; Eligibility & Selection . . .

AIBE

BCI Confirms AIBE XXI Exam Date? Qualifying Exam for Foreign Law Graduates in Dec 202. . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Registration Ends Today: Schedule Revised for All Rounds

Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate Childhood with Carnivals, Picnics & Performa. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Award

DRDO National Award: UGC Invites HEIs to Submit Nominations; Eligibility & Selection . . .

AIBE

BCI Confirms AIBE XXI Exam Date? Qualifying Exam for Foreign Law Graduates in Dec 202. . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Registration Ends Today: Schedule Revised for All Rounds

Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate Childhood with Carnivals, Picnics & Performa. . .

SSC 2025

SSC CHT 2025 Paper II Exam Date Out: 3000+ Candidates to Appear for Descriptive Test

BESC

BESC Along With Red Ribbon Club Leads HIV Awareness Rally and Flashmob to Combat Stig. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality