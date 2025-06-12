Chalk, challenges and cheers fill their day

Summary City schools organize events and students participate and learn new things, new experiences, thus enriching values of life other than educational

Love for books

Julien Day School, Howrah

With trembling knees, Om Sengupta of Class VIII got up to narrate a Buddhist fable on Kisa Gotami. As he proceeded with his performance, his confidence soared and so did his love for reading.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was not the only one. Students of Julien Day School, Howrah, told stories, made bookmarks and completed a challenge as they observed World Book Day on April 23. The activities were meant to connect children with books. The school also launched its 10 Book Challenge Campaign for students of Classes VI to XII. As part of the challenge, the students were asked to read 10 books of their choice in a year.

Students of Classes III to VIII also designed bookmarks that reflected their love for stories. Some drew flowers with messages while others chose to spread awareness through slogans such as Save Water, Save Earth.

During a session on Narrating Fables Around the World, students of Classes VIII to XII narrated folk tales that highlighted ancient African wisdom to timeless Asian morals. Students also performed as they narrated their tales. The school also acknowledged students who completed the 15 Book Challenge Campaign, 2024–2025.

"Reading helps in knowledge acquisition, improves vocabulary, and enhances critical thinking. We foster a love of reading in students through activities and this boosts their academic performance,” said principal Maryann Thorpe Smith.

Equal music

Bishop Canning Music Academy

Sarah Mondal of Class X, La Martiniere School For Girls, wants to play the violin like her father one day. She was a performer at the inauguration of Bishop Canning Music Academy, which opened doors for those with a passion for music.

The Oxford Mission compound at Diamond Harbour Road reverberated with notes from different music at the inauguration on May 29. Founder-chairman Reverend Paritosh Canning, the bishop of Kolkata Diocese of the Church of North India, was also present.

The institution aims to nurture musical talents from four to 35 years. They will be trained in both Indian and Western music, including vocals, instruments and dance.

The bishop unveiled the plaque on the Western music department building before blessing every room in the Indian and Western music departments. He also launched the academy’s website.

A cultural showcase by both teachers and students followed. Indian dance teacher Sangita Roy Bhattacharya staged a recital on Aguner Poroshmoni, sung by Kalyan Banerjee, coordinator of the Indian music team.

The guests — Rt Rev. Subrata Chakraborty, bishop of the Barrackpore Diocese; Sonia Khan from Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM); and Japanese flautist Yukiko Iwasa — were also honoured.

The Oxford Mission School’s choirs, made up of students from Classes IV to VIII, performed I Surrender All and Oi Ujjolo Din.

The school’s orchestra, featuring violins, violas, cellos and a double bass, performed Edelweiss, followed by the La Cumparsita.

The students and mentors came together for a performance of The Four Seasons.

The final performance saw Classes VII to XII of St John's Diocesan Girls' Higher Secondary School presenting Ramdhanu, a celebration of India’s cultural diversity through classical, folk and contemporary dance forms. The segment included songs such as Phagun hawaye hawaye, Phagun legeche boney boney, along with Maharashtrian and Naga folk dances.

The academy will run daily from 11am to 7pm.

"We want to spread music in the City of Joy. It is a new beginning where we will be teaching Indian and Western music to everyone," said Bishop Canning.

Poll fever

K.E. Carmel, Siliguri

Fervent campaigns, ballot boxes and inked fingers —students of K.E. Carmel, Siliguri, got a taste of democracy as they elected their head girl and head boy through an election, similar to that held inthe country.

"As I cast my votes, I realised the importance of choosing right," said Anurag Deb of Class VIII. Like him, most students who took part in the election realised the importance of the responsibility vested in them.

The election was overseen by the previous year’s head boy Krishanu Banarjee and head girl Haripriya Mirdha, who served as the election commissioners.

The preparations began a week in advance.

Students from Classes IV to X could vote, while the candidates were selected from Classes VIII and IX. Contestants designed their election symbols and campaigned from class to class. These students were selected based on their leadership potential, communication skills and overall merit.

Ballot papers and boxes were prepared by the members of the election commission, who were Class IX students. A team of teachers instructed them.

Each ballot carried a candidate's name and the corresponding symbol.

The polling centre opened at 8.30am. Voting began at 9.30am and was wrapped up by 12.30pm. The first vote was cast by principal Rev. Father Jojo Issac CMI. The students and teachers even had their fingers inked after casting their votes.

The counting concluded in an hour, but the results were declared in the morning assembly on April 28.

Rimpi Sarkar of Class IX was elected head girl and Arpan Sinha of Class VIII was elected head boy for 2025–26.

"The event highlighted the democratic spirit of our school. The selection process for the head boy and head girl involved nominations, interviews, campaigns and a final vote — all conducted with fairness and enthusiasm. This experience taught them the values of democracy, teamwork and responsible decision-making," said the principal after the event.

Job respect

Birla High School

Vedant Agarwal of Class V began researching the origins of May Day. Some of his classmates started reading the poem, Mazdoor. Their juniors got ready for a role-play activity. The Primary school students of Birla High School celebrated May Day through kind gestures, craft, discussion and role-play from April 28 to May 2.

Playgroup children turned cotton balls into flower-shaped thank-you cards and gifted them to teachers, security personnel and support staff members. Nursery tots used bubble wrap printing to create cards for the school’s helpers.

In Lower Kindergarten, children dressed as doctors, teachers, cleaners and gardeners went round the school, speaking about the duties of various professions. Upper Kindergarten students took part in a role-play session using hand puppets.

Class I had a special assembly on the significance of Labour Day. Dressed as different professionals, each child struck a superhero pose and spoke a few lines on the value of their chosen profession.

Class II students were taught the importance of being polite and respectful towards everyday helpers such as drivers, lift operators and domestic staff members.

Class III discussed empathy and responsibility while Class IV discussed how all work deserves equal respect. Class V students transcribed the poem, Mazdoor.

"Our celebration was a tribute to the dignity of labour and the community helpers," said headmistress Panchali Chattopadhyay.

Show of knowledge

Bidya Bharati Girls’ High School

Science exhibition and a yoga demonstration — participating in two events was tiring for Atrihonti Giri of Class X. But, in the end, she showcased her multifaceted skills and learnt from new experiences. Many students of Bidya Bharati Girls’ High School could extensively showcase their talent and knowledge as the school organised Melange, a two-day exhibition recently.

Students of Classes V to XI worked over a month to make the models, posters and presentations that transformed the school into an energetic zone. There were presentations by students from different classes on history, dance, music and languages.

The history department presented a play on a philosophical exchange between King Milinda and the monk, Nagasena. Class X students hosted a quiz. In the science section, students from Classes VII to XI made organic abir and fertilisers.

They also showcased the food pyramid, air-purifying plants and spread awareness on thalassemia. A display of preserved specimens of insects was also put up. The physics and chemistry rooms had models on acid rain, filtration, hydroelectricity generation and more.

The nutrition team welcomed visitors with a sprout salad and cheese sandwiches.Students took part in live yoga, karate demonstrations and pyramid formations.

"Our students have worked very hard and creatively showcased the knowledge they had gathered. Each subject has been represented uniquely," said headmistress Sharmistha Banerjee.

No rote learning

Pramila Memorial Advanced School

Sanjukta Mondal of Class XI, Pramila Memorial Advanced School, spent an hour after school for three weeks to rehearse her speech on Tagore. Regular practice and the final showcase helped her and her friends to soak in the bard's spirit.

The students paid tribute to Tagore with music, poetry and a play at a celebration, Kabi Pranam, on May 8. The programme opened with the singing of the national anthem. Principal Manisha Kumar spoke of the significance of remembering Tagore not just as a poet but also as a philosopher and visionary.

Sanjukta and her co-anchor and classmate Anisha Paul reflected on Tagore’s relevance in modern education and his far-reaching influence across art and literature.

Students of Classes V to VII and XI staged a musical, Ritu Ranga, showcasing the colours of different seasons of India as captured through Tagore’s lens.

Students from Classes VI to VIII and XI performed a play based on Tagore’s satirical short story Tota Kahini. Written by the teachers and performed by the students, the play dealt with the pitfalls of rote learning.

"I would request everyone to take a pledge to strive hard to embody the values of freedom, knowledge, unity, truth and humanity that Tagore espoused throughout history. This way our life will be in harmony with all existence, as the Nobel laureate said," said principal Manisha Kumar.